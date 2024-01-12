FIA Plans To Make Formula 1 Cars Shorter And Lighter

With its cutting-edge technology and high-speed action, Formula
1 is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious and thrilling
motorsport events.
The International Automobile Federation is constantly striving
to improve the sport and provide an unforgettable experience for
fans.
To achieve this, the FIA has announced several changes that will
be implemented in the upcoming races.
Formula 1 cars are expected to get lighter as the FIA targets a
reduction in minimum weight for the next generation of rules, set
to begin in 2026, Azernews reports, citing
Motorsports .
New power unit regulations can come into force with a move to
fully sustainable fuel and tweaked turbo-hybrids, eradicating the
MGU-H.
Moreover, major revisions to the cars are also expected in order
to ensure good racing.
FIA Single-Seater Department Director Nikolas Tombazis said that
the cars will be shorter, with the wheelbase likely trimmed down to
3400mm from the current maximum of 3600mm.
The cars will also be narrower by 10cm, so they will be reduced
from 2000mm to 1900mm.
"We aim to have a significantly lower weight limit, and we are
looking to reduce the weight limit by 40 to 50 kilos in 2026," said
Tombazis.
Nikolas Tombazis said that the 2023 season had a small worsening
of the close racing features.
"The cars had degraded a bit in their ability to follow each
other closely, and we think we understand why, how and what we need
to do. We believe that for the next round [of rules in 2026], we'll
achieve a much more robust close racing solution," he added.
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024
In recent years, Azerbaijan has successfully hosted Formula 1
races, adding to the allure of this exhilarating sport.
Formula 1 has already announced the calendar for the 2024 FIA
Formula One World Championship.
According to the new calendar, Baku will host the F1 Azerbaijan
Grand Prix 2024 on September 13–15, 2024.
The Baku race is set to be held for the eighth time and is among
the 24 races featured in the new season. The season will kick off
in Bahrain on March 2 and finish in Abu Dhabi on December 8.
Recall that the 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix became the
first event in the season to feature a new format specifically
adopted for Grand Prix, which includes the additional sprint
race.
Red Bull pilot Sergio Perez became a winner of the Formula 1
Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
His team mate Max Verstappen finished in second place, while
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc ranked third.
The adrenaline-fuelled race has gathered F1 fans from 60
countries.
The 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has broken all records
for ticket sales.
Most of the tickets were bought by motorsport fans from the
Netherlands, the UK, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, India, the USA, and
Mexico.