Azerbaijan Initiates Arbitration Proceedings Against Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
A procedural session was held at the headquarters of the
Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague within the framework of
the interstate arbitration initiated by Azerbaijan against Armenia
based on the Energy Charter Treaty, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan was represented at the session by a delegation headed
by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov.
The MFA noted that on February 27, 2023, Azerbaijan initiated an
arbitration process against Armenia for numerous violations of the
provisions of the Energy Charter Treaty and principles of
international law and demanded compensation.
Azerbaijan stated in the arbitration notice that Armenia
violated its international obligations by refusing to recognise and
respect Azerbaijan's sovereign rights to energy resources in the
Garabagh region, which is an internationally recognised territory
of Azerbaijan and was illegally occupied by Armenia for almost 30
years.
During the period of occupation, Armenia illegally deprived
Azerbaijan of access to and development of its energy resources and
used those resources for profit. Azerbaijan was deprived of the
opportunity to utilise the rich water, wind, and solar energy
resources in the Garabah region.
Arbitration proceedings were initiated under the Energy Charter
Treaty after the issue failed to find a satisfactory solution in
several rounds of diplomatic negotiations between Azerbaijan and
Armenia.
The case will be decided by an arbitral tribunal consisting of
three judges appointed from both sides. The arbitral tribunal is
requested to make a final decision on Armenia's failure to fulfil
its legal obligations under the Energy Charter Treaty and to demand
fair compensation under international law.
MENAFN12012024000195011045ID1107713766
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.