Hohem's MIC-01 Microphone: A Sound Revolution At CES 2024

Elevating Audio Experience: Hohem Introduces Versatile MIC-01 at the World's Premier Tech Event

LOS ANGELES / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / Hohem is excited to unveil its state-of-the-art MIC-01 Microphone at CES 2024. This revolutionary audio device, designed for seamless compatibility with a broad spectrum of smartphones, supports both the widely used Type-C and iOS lightning ports. It's poised to attract significant attention at this globally renowned tech event, showcasing cutting-edge innovation in audio technology.

Hohem MIC-01 Wireless Microphone

Unmatched Audio Quality for All Devices: The MIC-01 Microphone is engineered to deliver unparalleled audio performance. Featuring a 48 kHz sampling rate and 16-bit depth, it ensures crystal-clear digital sound across all compatible devices. This exceptional audio quality marks a new era in wireless microphone technology, catering to both Android and iOS users with diverse interface needs, including the newest iPhone 15 models with Type-C connections.

Seamless and Universal Connectivity: Emphasizing user convenience, Hohem has designed the MIC-01 for easy and seamless integration with a variety of smartphones. Its adaptable connectivity supports devices with both Type-C and lightning ports, making it a versatile choice for users regardless of their device's interface. This feature demonstrates Hohem's commitment to creating accessible and user-friendly technology.



Hohem MIC-01 Wireless Microphone with Type-C Interface Hohem MIC-01 Wireless Microphone Compatible with iPhone

Innovative Features and Wireless Control: The MIC-01 stands out with its unique smartphone shutter control, allowing users to remotely operate photography and video recording. This innovation adds a new dimension to audio recording, blending high-quality sound with practical functionality. Additionally, the microphone's wireless control capability enhances the user experience, offering convenience and creative freedom.

Extended Battery Life and Superior Range: Designed for prolonged use, the MIC-01 offers an impressive battery life, with up to 7.5 hours of continuous recording, extendable to 20 hours with its charging case. The microphone's long-range transmission capability, reaching up to 328 feet (100m), ensures reliable performance in various environments from indoor settings to expansive outdoor locations.

Dual Compatibility, Endless Possibilities: The MIC-01's dual-platform compatibility is a game-changer, making it an essential tool for a wide range of users. From professional sound recording to content creation and personal use, the MIC-01 adapts to different needs, delivering robust performance and exceptional sound quality.

A Leap Forward in Audio Technology: As Hohem prepares to showcase the MIC-01 at CES 2024, the tech industry anticipates a significant advancement in audio technology. This event provides the perfect platform for Hohem to demonstrate its innovative capabilities and commitment to excellence. The MIC-01 is not just another product; it represents a leap forward in the audio recording landscape, setting new standards for clarity, convenience, and versatility.

About Hohem: Hohem has established itself as a pioneer in the gimbal market. With products like the MIC-01, Hohem solidifies its position as a leader in delivering cutting-edge technology that enhances the user experience. For additional information about the MIC-01 Microphone, please visit Hohem's official website .

