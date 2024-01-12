Centurion Wealth Management Acquires The Rosin CPA Group

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Centurion will carry on the Rosin mission to provide top-tier tax compliance and advisory services to clients.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / Centurion Wealth Management proudly announces its recent acquisition of The Rosin CPA Group. This marks a significant expansion in the realm of tax services for the firm.

Craig Rosin, Managing Partner at The Rosin Group, is transitioning into retirement and has entrusted Centurion to undertake the top-notch tax compliance and advisory services that clients have come to rely on. This acquisition aligns with Centurion's ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive financial solutions. Building on its recent strides in the tax space, Centurion welcomed a seasoned CPA to their team, whose expertise further strengthens the firm's capabilities in tax planning and preparation.

Clients can expect a smooth transition as Centurion prepares to carry on delivering the trusted services of The Rosin CPA Group. The firm looks forward to continuing its dedication to meeting the diverse needs of clients in the upcoming year.

Centurion Wealth Management, LLC , is a firm dedicated to offering all-encompassing wealth management solutions. By tailoring strategies to individual needs, they enable clients to attain financial stability and work towards their enduring objectives. The range of services provided encompasses investment and risk management, tax planning and preparation, estate planning, education and retirement planning, as well as cash flow management.

