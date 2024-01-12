Polaris Transportation Group Announces Appointment Of Richard Kunow As President

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / Polaris Transportation Group, a leading North American provider of cross border transportation and logistics, announced today that Richard Kunow has been named the company's President.

Formerly Polaris' Chief Operating Officer (COO) since joining in 2020, Kunow has been leading the company's day-to-day operations and strategic growth plan. As President, he will be overseeing Polaris Transportation Group and Polaris Commercial Warehousing companies.

Dave Cox will hold the position of Polaris CEO. In this role, he will be at the forefront of leading the company's growth and visionary initiatives, sustainability efforts, workplace culture, community-focused programs and technological advancements.

"Richard and I share the same vision of taking care of our customers and our people and making positive changes across our industry and community," Cox states. "He is a compassionate, forward-thinking leader and has been instrumental in strengthening our partnerships, developing strategic alliances and expanding our North American presence. As we drive our company forward, I know he is the perfect choice for filling the role as President."

Over his years with Polaris, Kunow has made significant achievements in establishing the company's operational resiliency. These include maintaining rapid growth at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, improving visibility, warehousing efficiencies and the overall customer experience through digitization and an Energy Savings plan that has resulted in approximately 30% savings across all service locations.

Kunow brings over 35 years of senior management experience to his new position as President. Since beginning his professional journey with the Canadian Coast Guard, he has dedicated his career to strategic business development and execution with some of the most prominent worldwide organizations including PepsiCo, Maple Leaf Foods, DHL and Walmart. He is a certified Six Sigma Level 3 Green Belt and has completed numerous leadership programs at the Niagara Institute and the Richard Ivey School of Business at Western University.

Kunow reflects, "It is truly a proud moment to hold the former position of Dave Cox and Larry Cox (Co-founder). Polaris has an excellent business model along with a talented team that uniquely positions us within the North American supply chain industry. I am honoured to work alongside such exceptional people and look forward to what we'll achieve together moving forward."

With a strong focus on professional development, Kunow is committed to providing opportunities for those under his leadership to thrive. He played an integral role in the launch of the Larry Cox Academy, an intensive coaching and training program dedicated to accelerating career tracks for Polaris employees. As President, he aims to inspire his team to do what is right and be their best selves while working together to help Polaris reach its full potential as a leader in the cross border transportation and logistics market.

About Polaris Transportation Group

Polaris Transportation is one of Canada's largest privately held asset-based cross border LTL carriers with daily departures between Canada & the USA. Since 1994, the company has been an award-winning carrier of choice for Fortune 500 companies, 3PLs, global freight forwarders and small to large businesses alike. The Polaris Transportation Group comprises four operating divisions that are not only leading providers of cross border LTL but also global logistics, warehousing and distribution and cutting-edge digital innovation. Leading technology, sustainable growth and a collaborative spirit are hallmarks of the Polaris brand. For more information, please visit

Media Contact: Brenda Brajkovich, Director of Marketing, Polaris Transportation Group [email protected]

Contact Information

Brenda Brajkovich

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

1-800-409-2269 x1219

