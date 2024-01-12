Terrorists Fire At Army Vehicle In J&K’S Poonch

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Jan 12 (IANS) Terrorists fired at an army vehicle in J&K's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.
Official sources said that the terrorists fired at an army vehicle in Khanetar area of Poonch.
"Soldiers in the vehicle returned the fire. There is no report of casualty. Further details are awaited," a source said.
On December 22, 2023, terrorists ambushed an army vehicle in Dera Ki Gali area of the same district, leaving four soldiers dead.
Friday's firing incident has taken place nearly 40 km away from Dera Ki Gali.
