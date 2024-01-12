IIFF2024 Set To Showcase Global Furniture Trends With 3,000 Brands

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Global players in the furniture sector, closing the year 2023 with approximately 740 billion dollars, are gearing up to meet at the International Istanbul Furniture Fair, scheduled to take place from January 23 to 28. The event, one of the sector's traditional and prestigious gatherings, is expected to be attended by 200,000 professionals worldwide

Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2024) - The global furniture sector is preparing to come together at the International Istanbul Furniture Fair (IIFF2024), which will be held from January 23 to 28. The event, organized in collaboration with TUYAP Fair Organization Group and Mos Fair Organization, with the support of the Furniture Associations Federation (MOSFED), is expected to host 200,000 industry professionals from 200 countries, with over a thousand companies representing 3,000 brands at TUYAP Fair and Congress Center and Istanbul Fair Center.

As one of the most prestigious gatherings in the furniture sector, the fair, themed "Visit Istanbul, Experience Istanbul," will showcase the latest designs of 2024 from different product groups to visitors.







"In this growing sector every year, we constantly strive to offer the best possible products. Thus, we position ourselves as one of the leading furniture manufacturers in the world. We continue to produce in all product groups with over 45,000 manufacturers. While creating powerful, high-quality designs, we both meet our stakeholders with IIFF and showcase our competencies. We invite the entire sector to our fair, where we will feature the furniture trends of 2024," said Ahmet Güleç, President of MOSFED, the supporter of IIFF and the umbrella organization of the Turkish furniture sector.

Emphasizing that they have carried IIFF to an important position on the world stage, İlhan Ersözlü, General Manager of TUYAP Fairs Organization said, "Organizing a fair using multiple areas simultaneously in our sector is a unique endeavor worldwide. However, as TUYAP, we have successfully organized the third edition of the IIFF simultaneously at TUYAP Fair and Congress Center and Istanbul Fair Center, completing all preliminary preparations. We are organizing one of the world's largest furniture fairs. In this regard, our contribution to both the country and sector's export figures is very significant. Within IIFF2024, we will bring together 200,000 business people from dozens of countries with 3,000 brands through our offices abroad and our global network. We invite all interested parties to Istanbul's largest sectoral event."







A dynamic environment will be created for new collaborations

According to ResearchAndMarkets' data, while the global furniture sector, closing 2023 with 739.44 billion dollars, is projected to reach 935.9 billion dollars by 2027, Türkiye, with an annual production volume of 12 billion dollars, will host its global partners. IIFF will showcase modern modular furniture, luxury furniture, beds and bases, baby and children's furniture, youth room furniture, garden furniture, office-school furniture, and accessories.

IIFF2024, planned to last for 6 days, will design exhibition halls at the Istanbul Fair Center and TUYAP Fair and Congress Center according to product groups. Thus, visitors will have the opportunity to closely examine a wide range of products. In addition, a dynamic environment will be created to facilitate new collaborations.

