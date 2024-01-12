China Concerned Over Tensions In Red Sea Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- China on Friday expressed concern over tensions in the Red Sea, calling on all relevant parties to remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid further escalation of the conflict.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning made the remarks at a news briefing in Beijing when asked to comment on an attack upon Yemen's Houthis by the US and Britain earlier in the day.

"The Red Sea is an important international trade route for goods and energy, and it is hoped that all parties concerned can play a constructive and responsible role in safeguarding security and stability in the Red Sea region, which serves the common interests of the international community," said Mao.

On whether the Chinese government made a direct contact with the Iranian government or the Houthis following the strike to discuss the current situation in the region, the Mao replied that she has no information to provide.

"China is ready to work with all parties to de-escalate the situation and safeguard the security of international shipping lanes," she noted. (end)

