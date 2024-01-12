Myanmar's Military Confirms Temporary Ceasefire Agreement With Rebel Alliance

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Myanmar's military government confirmed Friday temporary ceasefire with ethnic rebel groups after Chinese-mediated talks following months of violence.

Junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun told reporters that they have plans to strengthen the ceasefire agreement and reopen border gates through further talks with China.

After talks with Chinese Special Envoy to Myanmar Deng Xijun, the rebel alliance in northern Myanmar confirmed the ceasefire, committing to abstain from attacking camps or cities, while the military will cease airstrikes, bombings, and heavy weapon assaults.

Myanmar's military, post-2021 coup, faces fierce resistance from an alliance of ethnic minority forces fighting to reclaim control over their territories since late October, sparking intense violence along the northern border with China.

Rebels captured Laukkaing, a city in northern Shan state on the Chinese border last week, leading to the displacement of over 300,000 people amid recent violence, adding to the overall tally of over two million since the military coup.

