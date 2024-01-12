(MENAFN- Baystreet) S&P, NASDAQ Little Changed as Inflation Beats Forecasts

Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, January 12, 2024







Dow Futures Drop 150 as Earning Season Dawns AdvertismentStock futures fell Friday as traders parsed through the first batch of fourth-quarter earnings while they awaited the second in a pair of closely watched inflation reports this week.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials plummeted 163 points, or 0.4%, to 37,762.Futures for the S&P 500 waned 14 points, or 0.3%, at 4,801.50.Futures for the NASDAQ sagged 61 points, or 0.3%, to 15,905.25.On the week, the major averages are heading for modest gains. The Dow is up about 0.7%, while the S&P 500 is tracking for a 1.8% advance. The NASDAQ is the outperformer, up more than 3% through Thursday's close.Delta Air Lines fell 5% in premarket trading even after posting better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter. Bank of America lost more than 2% after posting declining fourth-quarter profit, while BlackRock shed less than 0.1%. JPMorgan Chase bucked the trend, rising more than 2.5% before the opening bell, even after the bank said its earnings slipped 15% to $9.31 billion from a year earlier.The producer price index is slated for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect the December producer reading to rise 0.1%.The data comes after investors got a look at the latest consumer inflation data. December's consumer price index came in modestly hotter than economists forecasted, with prices up 0.3% on the month and 3.4% from a year ago.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 picked up 1.5%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index slid 0.4%.Oil prices gained $2.39 to $74.41 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices soared $31.70 to $2,039.20 U.S. an ounce.

