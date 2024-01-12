(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Lithium M&A Activity Heats Up Again on New Deals in Argentina's Lithium Triangle
JPMorgan Chase Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings
Bank of America's Q4 Earnings Miss Wall Street Forecasts
Delta Air Lines' Q4 Profit More Than Doubles
UnitedHealth's Q4 Earnings Beat On Top And Bottom Lines Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Baystreet Staf - Friday, January 12, 2024
Wells Fargo's Stock Falls On Weak Guidance
Shares of Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) are down nearly 2% after the bank warned that its net interest income for 2024 could come in lower than previously forecast.
The weak guidance was made as Wells Fargo reported mixed financial results for the fourth and final quarter of 2023.
The lender reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 U.S., which matched Wall Street forecasts.
Revenue in Q4 totaled $20.49 billion U.S., which was better than the $20.30 billion U.S. that had been expected among analysts who track the lender's progress.
Wells Fargo said that its Q4 results were impacted by a higher provision for credit losses, which totaled $1.28 billion U.S. compared with $957 million U.S. a year earlier.
Net interest income in the quarter was $12.77 billion U.S., slightly better than the $12.76 billion U.S. that was expected.
The bank said that its net interest income in Q4 was down 5% from a year ago due to lower deposit and loan balances.
Prior to today (Jan. 12), Wells Fargo's stock had risen 15% over the last 12 months to trade at $49.04 U.S. per share.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN12012024000212011056ID1107713726
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.