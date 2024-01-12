(MENAFN- Baystreet) Lithium M&A Activity Heats Up Again on New Deals in Argentina's Lithium Triangle

JPMorgan Chase Reports Mixed Q4 EarningsBank of America's Q4 Earnings Miss Wall Street ForecastsDelta Air Lines' Q4 Profit More Than DoublesUnitedHealth's Q4 Earnings Beat On Top And Bottom Lines Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Friday, January 12, 2024

Wells Fargo's Stock Falls On Weak Guidance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) are down nearly 2% after the bank warned that its net interest income for 2024 could come in lower than previously forecast.

The weak guidance was made as Wells Fargo reported mixed financial results for the fourth and final quarter of 2023.

The lender reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 U.S., which matched Wall Street forecasts.

Revenue in Q4 totaled $20.49 billion U.S., which was better than the $20.30 billion U.S. that had been expected among analysts who track the lender's progress.

Wells Fargo said that its Q4 results were impacted by a higher provision for credit losses, which totaled $1.28 billion U.S. compared with $957 million U.S. a year earlier.

Net interest income in the quarter was $12.77 billion U.S., slightly better than the $12.76 billion U.S. that was expected.

The bank said that its net interest income in Q4 was down 5% from a year ago due to lower deposit and loan balances.

Prior to today (Jan. 12), Wells Fargo's stock had risen 15% over the last 12 months to trade at $49.04 U.S. per share.







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks