CFC Releases ‘Fight Royale’ Game Mode In Hotly Anticipated Launch

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Online gaming company Crypto Fight Club (CFC) moves to complete its NFT-enabled gaming experience with the crowning jewel of a comprehensive arcade suite: Player versus Player (PvP).

Seychelles, 12th January 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , CFC today released its long awaited Fight Royale game mode to the public, shortly after the company celebrated its two-year anniversary amid consistent development through tough market conditions.

To kick off the new year, CFC now offers acolytes and new players alike the opportunity to engage in a high tempo, high skill ceiling PvP game mode - currently the most popular game type in the industry.

And leading up to Fight Royale's release the online arcade platform has reported a surge in Generation 2 NFT mints, reminiscent of Gen 1, which sold out within 24 hours in more favorable market conditions.

On desktop CFC says its servers are experiencing an uptick to three-figure Daily Active Users (DAU) from South-East Asia alone, alongside notable user clusters around the world. Moreover, gaming events titled“Let's Play” or“Game Nights” with partners are bringing in upwards to 1000+ concurrent players.

This is interpreted within the company not just as a sign of resilient demand for the arcade already, but also as a bullish signal for its rapid expansion into iOS and Android.

Ashton, Project Lead at CFC, said:“After two long years in the depths of the bear market, during which we shuffled the entire game development team, the final key to the arcade series is complete.

“Our team is ecstatic about how the development of Fight Royale progressed and culminated, so I'd like to thank them for their hard work and our fantastic community for their unwavering support.

“We're now seeing a significant increase in demand for our NFTs, with more unique holders than ever before, and a continued, sustained growth in daily users completing quests and earning rewards.”

For the game launch, CFC worked alongside key partners such as CARV, Waypoint, Gaming Chronicles and notable KOLs to generate hype and obtain feedback for what the company says is its most tested and most intensely developed game mode yet.

The community response from early game testers, CFC says, indicates there is appetite for a competitive PvP mode with quirky block graphics that belies high skill ceiling game mechanics.

Other pull factors for Fight Royale appear to be two-fold: players of all skill levels can reliably gain token rewards, but this doesn't take away from the incentive for skilled players to reap substantial rewards if they consistently place high on the leaderboard.

Fight Royale is the final planned product of the CFC gaming line in a sign the company plans to direct focus to developing and supporting the game mode further, with plenty of latitude for new characters, in-game items and map packs.

A potential $10,000 prize pool is up for grabs in the first Fight Royale tournament which can be entered for free if players acquire a badge from partner CARV .

Alternatively users can gain an entry slot if they burn 5,000 $FIGHT, the CFC-native token, which barring a continued rise means a $2 USD entry fee - if the 5,000 $FIGHT is bought on official exchanges such as Pancakeswap.

About CFC:

Crypto Fight Club (CFC) is an NFT-enabled arcade platform with four original game modes, designed by an in-house development team with a vision to grow into a complete ecosystem of play and earn games with a difference. The CFC mission defines rewards in the industry not to be just about token payouts, but also through gamer enjoyment.

