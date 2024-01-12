Arcons Onboards Greenwich Investments For Saas Trading & Billing Systems

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Arcons' integration with Clearwater Analytics enables operational efficiencies for Greenwich

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcons Technology, Inc.® announced completion of integration with Clearwater Analytics® for the express goal of enabling client billing, equities and fixed income trading as well as financial information exchange (FIX) integration with SunGard. With this integration, Greenwich can use Arcons' SaaS platform 'Portfolio Edge' for their performance reporting, revenue computation as well as for their day-to-day trading for hundreds of portfolios with a total valuation nearing $500 million.

"We were using Arcons' solutions on premise for 7+ years and transitioned to Clearwater Analytics for Portfolio Accounting from our long-time use of Advent's Axys. Since we liked using Arcons billing solution, we requested them to provide us a SaaS solution fully integrated with Clearwater. Within a few weeks, the Arcons solution was ready and we started using it live in Q3 2023. The Arcons team delivered on its promise during our time critical implementation phase with Clearwater," said Heather Sevillano, Director and COO at Greenwich.

Nydia Concepcion, head trader at Greenwich liked the Arcons trading solution. It has the desired features she loved in Advent's Moxy. At her request, Arcons implemented many features in their trading and rebalancing solution including Fixed Income accrued interest data, trade blotter enhancements, incomplete order continuation and multiple allocation methods.

"The team at Clearwater was very responsive. We had meetings with them to understand the data structures and their integration mechanisms. We had a very successful and efficient partnership with Clearwater team," said Hemant More, CEO of Arcons Technology, Inc.

Greenwich Investment Management delivers tax-exempt bond strategy along with dividend-focused stock portfolio management to a sophisticated clientele including high-net-worth individuals and their families, financial executives, corporate directors, entrepreneurs and charitable institutions.

Founded in 1998, Arcons provides customizable solutions tailored to clients' needs fully and cost effectively. At present, Arcons' solutions are in use by firms who cumulatively manage over $1 trillion.

Arcons offers a suite of products named Portfolio Edge, a SaaS offering that has modules for billing, reporting, trading and rebalancing, CRM and advisor/client Portal. Clients can use selected or all modules per their needs.

