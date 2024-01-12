TIAA, Wyclef Jean, And Hip-Hop Stars Launch New Track, Paper Right, To Spotlight Gaps In Retirement Savings And Generational Wealth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Paper Right" features artists Wyclef Jean, Pusha T, Lola Brooke, Capella Grey and Flau'jae; 100% of song sales will be donated to help close retirement gaps

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Too many Americans are not on track to reach a financially secure retirement. This is especially true for younger generations preparing to enter the workforce or who are starting their careers. In fact, 41% of young adults between ages 24 and 35 do not take advantage of or contribute to their employer sponsored retirement plan. Yet many remain unaware of the extent of the problem–until now. To get people listening, TIAA , a leading provider of secure retirements, teamed up with some of hip-hop's biggest names to create an anthem that spotlights savings and retirement gaps while also combatting them.

“Paper Right” cover art designed by Kervin Brisseaux

TIAA joined forces with hip-hop legend and founding member of the Fugees, Wyclef Jean, on a new track titled "Paper Right," featuring Pusha T, Lola Brooke, Capella Grey, and Flau'jae, to inspire younger generations to consider their financial legacy and ability to retire, leveraging music as a powerful medium. Hip-hop has a long and storied history of shining a light on challenges disproportionately impacting Black Americans. TIAA's #RetireInequality campaign has drawn attention to retirement and savings gaps experienced by Black Americans, including the fact that 54%

of Black Americans do not have enough money saved to maintain their standard of living in retirement, contributing to America's retirement crisis.



"Music possesses an extraordinary ability to elevate awareness, inspire, and drive conversation among key audiences – including younger generations. While retirement may feel far away for younger Americans, the reality is that having these conversations now can help them achieve a financially secure future," said Zara Mirza, Chief Brand Officer, TIAA. "The goal is for "Paper Right" to have real impact and spark thought among those starting in their careers to consider their financial future and retirement."

"Paper Right is about building a financial legacy for future generations and the reward and gratification this brings. The most important thing I hope people take away from the song and my partnership with TIAA is that saving earlier can set you and your family up for long-term success," said Wyclef Jean, founding member of the Fugees. "As a father, when I look at my financial legacy and impact, I want to make sure my daughter is taken care of and has the tools needed to understand why saving early and preparing for the future is crucial."

"Paper Right" sparks essential conversations around retirement and encourages action to help close retirement gaps, improve financial education and literacy, and retire inequality for good. TIAA is working with First Generation Investors (FGI), a not-for-profit dedicated to empowering underserved high school students with investing literacy. Streaming the track will automatically donate 100% of the song's sales to

FGI to support financial education and investing literacy for future generations.

"First Generation Investors is an organization dedicated to providing underserved high school students with the financial knowledge and tools needed to take control of their financial futures," said Stephanie Pressley, Executive Director of FGI. "We are thrilled to partner with TIAA to retire inequality as these efforts closely align with our mission. Through the sales of "Paper Right," we can help the youth we serve to secure a better retirement, helping to close the retirement gap and lift future generations."

The Artists

TIAA tapped a range of musicians across generations and eras of the hip-hop genre to drive new conversations around generational wealth and savings gaps and encourage everyone from Generations Z to X to consider and take action for their retirement. A trailblazer in the hip-hop community, Wyclef has a passion for social justice, and his humble roots of immigrating from Haiti to the United States give him valuable perspective into the importance of building a strong financial legacy. Co-collaborators Pusha T, Lola Brooke, Capella Grey, and Flau'jae vary in age, style, and following, allowing the song to reach the masses.

TIAA also launched #StreamToStack, an Instagram augmented reality ad that turns every U.S. dollar bill in circulation into a trigger to listen to "Paper Right" and donate to FGI. Simply pointing a camera phone at any dollar bill will signal an animation that multiplies the dollar bill into a stack of bills and then presents a link to stream the song.

The Album Art

Kervin Brisseaux designed the album art and illustrates the profiles of two Black figures facing upwards toward an optimistic future. Stacks of bills, honor cords, and keys to property in the art represent their journey to financial security in retirement.

The History of #RetireInequality

TIAA believes retiring with dignity and security is a fundamental right for all and launched its #RetireInequality campaign to start a dialogue and inspire change around the retirement gaps affecting millions of Americans. In 2022, on the 50th anniversary of Title IX legislation and during Women's History Month, TIAA teamed up with influential figures in the fight against gender inequality in retirement including players and coaches from the NCAA, WNBA including A'Ja Wilson and Dawn Staley; equal pay activist Abby Wambach, the USWNT

and Women's College World Series; Money Coach Lynnette Khalfani-Cox; and fashion designer Fe Noel at New York Fashion Week .

In March, TIAA teamed up with some of the most culturally relevant names in music and dance, including director Daps and choreographer Sean Bankhead, to launch a spot

using the power of dance and film to bring attention to retirement and savings gaps impacting Black Americans. Additionally, the retirement services provider activated within the Global Black Economic Forum at ESSENCE Fest 2023. Lynette Khalfani-Cox, Sean Bankhead, Fe Noel, Wyclef and Flau'jae joined TIAA's Legacy Makers Booth, inspiring attendees to create their legacies.

You can stream "Paper Right"

on all streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Learn more at .

ABOUT TIAA

TIAA is a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions. It is the #1 not-for-profit retirement market provider1, paid more than $5.6 billion in lifetime income to retired clients in 2022 and has $1.2 trillion in assets under management (as of 9/30/2023)2.

ABOUT FIRST GENERATION INVESTORS (FGI)

Founded in 2018 by University of Pennsylvania students Alex Ingerman, Dylan Ingerman, and Cole Mattox, First Generation Investors (FGI) is an organization dedicated to providing underserved high school students with the financial knowledge and tools needed to take control of their financial futures. FGI is a school-based and volunteer-led program that teaches high school students the power of investing and brings classroom lessons to life by providing students with real money to invest. In the spring of 2019, FGI piloted the program with three local Philadelphia high school students. FGI has since expanded its program from three students to over 1,600 in partnership with over 20 schools and education partners. Nearly 100 volunteers across 19 universities support the program.

