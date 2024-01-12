Cold Weather Cycling Apparel Market Comprehensive Insight by Growth Rate, Products Status, Analysis till 2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Cold Weather Cycling Apparel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2031.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Cold Weather Cycling Apparel Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



How big is the Cold Weather Cycling Apparel Market?



The global cold weather cycling apparel market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.



What are Cold Weather Cycling Apparel?



Cold weather cycling apparel is specialized clothing designed to offer cyclists protection and comfort in lower temperatures. It includes items like thermal jerseys, windproof and water-resistant jackets, thermal tights or bibs, gloves, shoe covers, and headwear, all made from insulated and moisture-wicking materials. The purpose of this apparel is to retain body heat, protect against wind chill, and manage sweat, ensuring cyclists stay warm and dry during cold rides. These garments often incorporate features such as breathable fabrics and strategic ventilation to balance warmth and moisture control. Essential for maintaining rider comfort and preventing hypothermia, cold weather cycling apparel is crucial for optimal performance in colder climates or winter cycling conditions.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Cold Weather Cycling Apparel industry?



The cold weather cycling apparel market growth is driven by various factors. The market for Cold Weather Cycling Apparel addresses the requirements of cyclists in colder conditions, offering a diverse range of specialized clothing tailored for optimal performance. This market encompasses thermal jerseys, windproof and water-resistant jackets, thermal tights or bibs, gloves, shoe covers, and headwear, all constructed from insulated and moisture-wicking materials. Major industry players emphasize innovative designs that strike a balance between providing warmth and ensuring breathability, ensuring cyclists stay comfortable, dry, and shielded from wind chill. Fueled by a growing interest in outdoor activities and the increasing popularity of cycling for both recreation and fitness, the Cold Weather Cycling Apparel market is witnessing expansion, driven by performance-oriented features and the widespread adoption of cycling across diverse climates. Hence, all these factors contribute to cold weather cycling apparel market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



Market Segmentation:



By Product Type:



Cycling Jerseys

Cycling Jackets & Vest

Tights & Pants

Warmers

Gloves

Headwear

Others



Consumer Orientation:



Men

Women

Children



Purpose:



Road Cycling

Recreational Cycling

Mountain Biking

Indoor Cycling

Others



Price Range:



Belwo US$ 50

US$ 50- US$ 100

US$100-US$ 200

Above US$ 200



Sales Channel:



Hypermarket/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Multi-brand Stores

Sports Variety Stores

Other Sales Channel



Segmentation By Region:



North America:



United States

Canada



Europe:



Germany

The U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:



Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



Recreational Equipment, Inc.

GIRO SPORT DESIGN

Aero Tech Designs Cyclewear

Rapha Racing Limited

Pactimo

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Orange Cycle Orlando

Cycology Clothing US

PEARL iZUMi

Decathlon

Others



If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.



