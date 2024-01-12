ACR Poker Making New Year's Resolutions Come True With $5 Million Venom PKO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Poker players whose New Year's Resolution was to win a lot of money are heading to ACR Poker. The popular worldwide poker site is returning its $5 Million GTD Venom PKO tourney starting Thursday, January 18th.

"Our Venom PKO is well known as the biggest Progressive Knockout tourney in online poker," stated ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "It has beaten its $5 Million guarantee in all seven previous editions, and we expect it to happen again."

There are 650 seats guaranteed through Venom Fever Satellites (Jan 7th - 28th). Direct buy-ins begin at $33 and there are Mega Satellites with paths starting at $0. There are also Step Tournaments starting at 11 cents.

In the Venom PKO, players take part in some of the biggest hands of their life with single bounties worth tens of thousands of dollars. It last ran just a few months ago in October, with the winner pocketing $371,000 plus a whopping $312,000 in bounty money.

In the Venom PKO, players take part in some of the biggest hands of their life with single bounties worth tens of thousands of dollars. It last ran just a few months ago in October, with the winner pocketing $371,000 plus a whopping $312,000 in bounty money.

The $5 Million Venom PKO costs $2,650 to get into.

Moneymaker went on to note that the popular Venom

Holdem tourney, which typically comes with a $10 Million guarantee, will return in the next few months.

For more information on the

$5 Million Venom PKO , visit the promo page at ACRPoker.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas

Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

