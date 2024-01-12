Introducing Leoape'stm Children's Book Series By Wallace Stephens

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Special Children's Book Release for Black History Month: LeoApe'sTM Galaxy of Black Inventors

FORT WASHINGTON, Md., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoApeTM , the unique creature that is part lion and part ape, is on a mission to inform, inspire, and elevate conversations around inclusiveness through its 12-book children's series. Tailored for ages pre-K through 8, the LeoApeTM Children's Book Series aims to teach children the importance of diversity and inclusion, promote empathy and understanding, and inspire them to be change makers.

The first book in the series, "The Magical Carousel of Colors," is set to be released in late spring or early summer.

As Black History Month approaches, LeoApeTM is proud to present a special edition book, LeoApe'sTM Galaxy of Black Inventors: "The People Who Made the World a Better Place." This educational and inspiring book celebrates the remarkable contributions of Black inventors throughout history.

Discover a captivating journey through history with LeoApe'sTM Galaxy of Black Inventors. This beautifully illustrated book explores the rich tapestry of black inventors and their indelible mark on various fields. From groundbreaking innovations to life-changing creations, readers will be introduced to inventors whose ingenuity and perseverance have revolutionized technology, science, medicine, and more.

LeoApe'sTM Galaxy of Black Inventors is a celebration of diversity, highlighting the achievements of visionaries who have often been overlooked in traditional narratives. Through vivid illustrations, young readers will learn about the extraordinary contributions of inventors like Sarah Boone, George Washington Carver, Garret Morgan, and many others.

The motivation for creating LeoApe'sTM Galaxy of Black Inventors stems from the reluctance of some schools to teach the truth about Black History. The creator, Wallace O. Stephens, has a profound desire to inspire young minds and instill pride and curiosity about the incredible contributions of Black inventors throughout history.

Wallace O. Stephens,

the 81-year-old innovator behind LeoApeTM , boasts a rich tapestry of achievements. Having served as a former President of the Prince George's County Maryland Chamber of Commerce, he is not only an accomplished entrepreneur but also a notable influencer. Demonstrating a profound commitment to education, entrepreneurship, and community service, Stephens has garnered a host of awards and recognitions, including the esteemed INC 500 Entrepreneur award. His distinguished presence is further solidified by his inclusion in the Marquis Who's Who 2023 list. Notably, Stephens' exceptional talent lies in his ability to inspire and motivate others, making him a revered figure in various spheres.

