Oakbridge Insurance Expands In North Carolina With The Addition Of The Insurance Center Of Durham

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge) , one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the United States, today announced a new partnership with The Insurance Center of Durham.

The Insurance Center of Durham has served the Durham, NC area for over 40 years as a family-owned, multi-line P&C agency.

"We are pleased to partner with The Insurance Center of Durham, a move that not only expands our footprint in North Carolina but also brings on board a team of seasoned professionals," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. "They align seamlessly with our values, and we look forward to building on our shared success."

"It's exciting to partner with Oakbridge and we look forward to the opportunity to contribute to a larger team, leverage innovative solutions, and expand our impact in North Carolina," said Brett Roberts, president of The Insurance Center of Durham. "Our team has a passion for serving our clients and this partnership opens access to resources to provide them the best product we can."

"This next chapter for The Insurance Center of Durham is going to be great for our clients and our team," said Lynn Crayton, risk management advisor and former owner. "Oakbridge is a great organization and we're proud to be a part of it."

The partnership provides both firms with access to a broader pool of resources, industry knowledge and continued opportunities for growth.

As an Oakbridge partner, The Insurance Center of Durham

will maintain their office in Durham, NC.

About Oakbridge Insurance Agency

Founded in 2020, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management and employee benefits agencies in the country. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, benefits, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, nonprofit, risk management, senior living and transportation industries. Learn more: oakbridgeinsurance .

About Insurance Center of Durham

At the Insurance Center of Durham, we believe that every customer needs to feel secure in our abilities and have trust that we will work to find you the best insurance. We are always pleased to work with you to review your insurance needs and offer you the best insurance options available. Our goal is to provide you with insurance that protects your home, your life, your health, auto and business. Providing the right insurance for you and your family is our goal. We provide you with personal attention from our very first phone call or meeting, and you will find that we are always attentive to all your insurance needs. Learn more:

insurancecenterofdurham

