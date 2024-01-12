Oppenheimer Signed Atomic Bomb Plans To Be Offered At Auction

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHESAPEAKE CITY, Md., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 18-19, 2024 Maryland auctioneers Alexander Historical Auctions , known internationally for their sale of historical military objects, will be offering an amazing description of the development of the atomic bomb signed by 24 of the leading scientists and administrators of the Manhattan Project , including J. Robert Oppenheimer , Enrico Fermi , Ernest Lawrence , James Chadwick , and Harold Urey . The signed book , printed only days after the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, came to the auction house through a simple stroke of luck. Owner Bill Panagopulos recently had his new home in the tiny community

of Chesapeake City inspected and the inspector mentioned that he knew a woman whose mother had worked on the Manhattan Project. Panagopulos initially scoffed at the lead, as hundreds of secretaries had worked on the project. When he saw the piece, he was dumbstruck. The owner, a local schoolteacher, had passed the priceless book around in her high school class for years not knowing its incredible importance. Asked about his discovery, Panagopulos exclaimed: "Yes indeed, 'there's gold in them thar hills!' The most incredible items still rest in people's attics!"

Manhattan Project Scientists - Description of the development of the atomic bomb issued only days after the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, signed on the cover by 24 of the project's most important scientists and administrators, including J. Robert Oppenheimer, Enrico Fermi, Ernest Lawrence, and Harold Urey. Offered at auction by Alexander Historical Auctions.

Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte's personal hunting rifle, crafted by master Austrian and French gunsmiths. Offered at auction by Alexander Historical Auctions.

Continue Reading

Other important items to be offered in the same sale include historic pieces associated with French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. Preeminent among them is a stunning, beautifully detailed hunting rifle owned and used by Bonaparte . This very rare hunting piece was crafted by Viennese and French master gunsmiths and exhibits stunning workmanship and detail, including richly chiseled silver fittings in relief and ornate carving to the stock. It is estimated to sell at $100-150,000. Other Bonaparte items include a lock of hair taken from Bonaparte's head

while he lay on his deathbed, a contemporary noted artist's marble bust

of Bonaparte, and a book from his library while he was in exile on St. Helena.

Also to be offered is the original design description of the first jet engine , the tablecloth used by Saddam Hussein

at his cabinet and military meetings, and a bejeweled brooch bearing a lock of George Washington's hair .

Bidding will be available live, by telephone, and at the auctioneer's web site .

Bidding is also available at websites invaluable

and liveauctioneers . Alexander Historical Auctions may be reached at 203-276-1570, email:

[email protected] , [email protected] , website: historyauctioneer .

SOURCE Alexander Historical Auctions LLC