ACR Poker Starting 2024 With A Bang With Their Punta Del Este Satellites To Uruguay

"Sending players to Uruguay for the $500,000 GTD Enjoy Poker Series Main Event is always one of our most popular promotions," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "This time, we're offering players the choice of Full Packages or just Main Event entries."

Enjoy Punta del Este - Win a Fantastic Poker Trip

The first Punta del Este

satellite is on Sunday, January 21st at 3:05pm ET. The $109 buy-in is guaranteeing five Full Packages to Uruguay. Each is valued at $5,500 and includes a $1,650 ticket to the $500,000 Main Event, airfare, 10-nights luxury hotel from February 16th-26th, spending money, and more.

The second

satellite is on Sunday, January 28th at 3:05pm ET. It guarantees five Main Event entries only, so it's designed for players who live locally, or those who prefer to make their own travel arrangements.

Moneymaker noted that while the Entry Only satellite also comes with a $109 buy-in, it's typically a real bargain as many less players take part.

In addition to all the great poker action in Uruguay, players will also have time for relaxation while staying at the 5-star Enjoy Punta del Este Resort and Casino. It features a captivating

beach, amazing amenities, fabulous restaurants, and lively nightlife.

For full info on the Punta Del Este satellites, visit ACRPoker .

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

