Rewalk Robotics Expands Direct Sales Coverage To Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK ) (“ReWalk” or the“Company”), a leading provider of innovative technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with neurological conditions, announced today that the Company is expanding its direct sales coverage to Canada. This expansion occurs as the result of the integration between the former ReWalk and AlterG commercial teams following the recent acquisition, which has resulted in a more extensive sales force with increased capacity.



“With the formation of our larger, newly combined commercial team, we have expanded three sales territories to include the major population centers in Canada,” said Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer of ReWalk.“We believe that the Canadian market for Anti-Gravity systems has been underserved in the past, and we anticipate that our expanded direct sales presence will allow the Company to penetrate these markets more effectively.”

“The integration of AlterG and ReWalk continues to make great progress,” continued Mr. Jasinski.“In addition to the restructuring of our commercial teams, each of our functional areas has been realigned into our new operating structure. We believe that this integration will result in faster growth and a leaner cost structure, in line with our objectives to achieve profitability funded solely through our existing cash resources.”

