Corporate And Municipal CUSIP Request Volumes Fall In December

North American corporate requests totaled 5,396 in December, which is down 8.7% on a monthly basis. On a year-over-year basis, North American corporate requests closed the month up 14.9% over year ago totals. The monthly volume decrease was driven by a 5.9% decline in request volume for corporate debt and a 15.2% decline in requests for Canadian corporate identifiers. December also saw a 4.4% decrease in request volume for short-term certificates of deposit (CDs) with maturities of less than one year, and a 12.1% decline in request volumes for long-term CDs (maturities greater than one year).

Municipal request volume fell sharply in December. The aggregate total of identifier requests for new municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – fell 33.0% versus November totals. On a year-over-year basis, overall municipal volumes are down 5.6%. New York led state-level municipal request volume with a total of 68 new CUSIP requests in December, followed by Texas (62) and New Jersey (54).

“Much of the monthly decline we're seeing in December is attributable to seasonality, but some details, such as the sharp drop-off in municipal volumes and the significant decline in CD volumes, are certainly trends to watch as we head into the new year,” said Gerard Faulkner, Director of Operations for CGS.“While corporate CUSIP request volumes have been generally strong all year, and have ended 2023 in positive territory, municipal volumes are down considerably from last year's totals.”

Requests for international equity CUSIPs fell 22.8% in December while international debt CUSIP requests fell 1.9%. On an annualized basis, international equity CUSIP requests are down 16.3% and international debt CUSIP requests are down 4.1%.

To view the full CUSIP Issuance Trends report for December, please click here .

Following is a breakdown of new CUSIP Identifier requests by asset class year-to-date through December 2023: