Notice On Increased Nominal Value Of The Third Tranche Due To Oversubscription Of The Bonds And Amended Final Terms Of The Third Tranche

The Issuer would like to announce that the Final Terms of the third Tranche that were originally adopted and published on 27 December 2023 as amended on 4 January 2024 have been further amended on 12 January 2024 (the Final Terms ) for the purposes of increasing the Maximum Aggregate Nominal Value of the third Tranche from EUR 10,000,000 to EUR 15,000,000 caused by an oversubscription of the Bonds.

Therefore, the Offering of the Bonds under the Final Terms in the total amount of EUR 15,000,000 is carried out in the Republic of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia under the following main terms (other terms applicable are detailed in the Final Terms):

– EUR 1,000;– EUR 962.8118;– 19 January 2025;– 6% (fixed) annually;10% annually;– Subscription through the Issuer, Lead Manager, AB Šiaulių bankas or Manager, UAB FMĮ“Evernord”;– 28 December 2023 – 15 January 2024;– 16 January 2024;– 19 January 2024.

Before deciding to invest in the Bonds, each Investor shall read the Prospectus and Final Terms with attached relevant language summary, as updated.





On behalf of the Issuer:

Anastasija Pocienė

General Manager

