(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) iStopMM team members Thorir Einarsson Long, Jon Thorir Oskarsson, and Sæmundur Rognvaldsson are 2023 ASH Abstract Achievement Awardees

STUDIO CITY, Calif., Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Myeloma Foundation's Black Swan Research Initiative® (BSRI) proudly showcased four oral and two poster abstracts from the iStopMM (Iceland Screens, Treats, or Prevents Multiple Myeloma) Project during the 65 th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meetin in San Diego, CA which took place from December 9-12, 2023.



This year, the iStopMM oral and poster presentations investigated:

The early benefits and psychological effects of screening for MGUS, based on the results of the iStopMM study.The relationship of MGUS and thrombosis in a population-based screened cohort of individuals with MGUS; evaluating the benefits and harms of MGUS screening.The association between free-light chain ratio and the presence of clonal plasma cells in the bone marrow of individuals with light-chain monoclonal gammopathies as well as the risk of progression.Revising the definition of free light chains in serum and light chain MGUS through the results of a large population-based study.Identifying potential risk factors of SMM by analyzing the association of baseline characteristics, body mass index, smoking, alcohol consumption, prior diagnoses of autoimmune diseases and prior chronic infections and SMM in the screened iStopMM study cohort.If a SARS-CoV-2 infection has an impact on the risk of progression from MGUS to MM through a population-based iStopMM screening study.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The IMF and BSRI are also proud to announce that three iStopMM Project team members are recipients of the prestigious ASH Abstract Achievement Award this year:

for Abstract #535: Revised Definition of Free Light Chains in Serum and Light Chain Monoclonal Gammopathy of Undetermined Significance: Results of the iStopMM Studyfor Abstract #530: Predicting an Underlying Clonal Plasma Cell Population in Light-Chain Monoclonal Gammopathy of Undetermined Significance Using Free Light-Chain Ratiofor Abstract #216: Monoclonal Gammopathy of Undetermined Significance and the Risk of Thrombosis Events: Results from iStopMM, a Population-Based Screening Study in Iceland

Launched in 2016, the iStopMM Project is the first large-scale screening study in the field of myeloma - an ambitious research project supported by the IMF and led by principal investigator Prof. Kristinsson. The study also includes a randomized trial of follow-up strategies.

In a recent Ask Dr. Durie video , IMF Chairman of the Board and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Brian G.M. Durie discusses the iStopMM Project's purpose in doing the large-scale screening study and the advantages that come with early screening.

For more in-depth insights from Dr. Durie on the latest myeloma research from ASH 2023, the IMF invites you to watch the replays of the IMWG Conference Series 2023: Making Sense of Treatment and Top Myeloma Research Presented at ASH 2023 from a Patient Perspective.

To learn more about the 2023 ASH Abstracts, visit hematology . You may also access the complete list of 2023 ASH Abstract Achievement Awardees on the ASH website.

ABOUT THE BLACK SWAN RESEARCH INITIATIVE®

The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) has banded together the world's brightest minds in research, oncology, and health studies to form the IMF's Black Swan Research Initiative® (BSRI) – a leading-edge project that pits our scientists and leaders on the frontlines against myeloma. The IMF's BSRI was established in 2012, following a scientific brainstorming meeting linked to the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG) Summit in Amsterdam. Together, the IMF and BSRI's mission is to find the first definitive cure for myeloma and to help bridge the gap from long-term remission to cure. Led by an international consortium of myeloma experts, BSRI is bridging the gap from long-term remission to cure by sharing collective data and tracking myeloma through multiple, simultaneous drug trials and therapies to determine which work best.

ABOUT THE ISTOPMM PROJECT

Launched in 2016, the iStopMM (Iceland Screens, Treats, or Prevents Multiple Myeloma) Project is the first population-based screening study for monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS), with Dr. Sigurdur Y. Kristinsson of the University of Iceland as principal investigator. The study also includes a randomized trial of follow-up strategies. The iStopMM Project is one of several global research projects supported by the IMF Black Swan Research Initiative® (BSRI) which is committed to finding a cure for myeloma.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest global foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation's reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is .

Follow the IMF on:

Twitter: @IMFmyeloma

Instagram: @imfmyeloma

Facebook: @myeloma

LinkedIn: International Myeloma Foundation

Media Contacts:

Peter Anton

...

Jason London

...



