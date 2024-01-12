Defense Cyber Security Market In Defense Industry Anticipated To Surge To $43.4 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Defense Cyber Security Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Defense Cyber Security Market by Type (Endpoint Security Solutions, Network Security Solutions, Content Security Solutions), by Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), by Solution (Threat intelligence and Response Management, Identity and Access Management, Data Loss Prevention Management, Security and Vulnerability Management, Unified Threat Management, Enterprise Risk and Compliance, Managed Security, Others), by Application (Military, Public Utilities, Communication Networks, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031." According to the report, the global defense cyber security industry generated $21.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $43.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

➡️Request Sample Pages -

The factors such as increase in demand for defense IT expenditure, transition, of conventional military aircraft into autonomous aircraft, and growth in cyber-attacks on the regulatory, trade and individuals supplement the growth of the defense cyber security market . However, limited awareness related to cyber security and lack of cyber security professionals or workforce are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the defense cyber security market. In addition, increasing threats and warnings related to cyber-attack on officials and adoption of IoT in cyber security technology creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the defense cyber security market.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

A growing risk of cyber threat to critical infrastructures by structured criminal groups, technological improvement in the cyber security industry, increase in demand for defense IT expenditure, transition of conventional military aircrafts into autonomous aircrafts, and increased dependency of military organizations on the internet drive the growth of the global defense cyber security market. However, limited awareness related to cyber security and lack of cyber security professionals or workforce hamper the global market growth. On the other hand, increase in threats and warnings related to cyber-attack on officials and adoption of IoT in cyber security technology present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

The military segment to rule the roost during the forecast period

Based on application, the military segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global defense cyber security market share , and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to the growing frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks due to the increasing dependency of military organizations on the internet network. To counter all these vulnerabilities, there is a major focus on adopting cyber security solutions in the defense sector. On the other hand, the communication networks segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the fact that different sectors adopt more technologies to improve their communications and infrastructure, and there is a parallel rise in cyber threats to these networks.

➡️Procure Complete Research Report Now -

The endpoint security segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Based on type, the endpoint security segment held the largest market share of more than two-fifths of the global defense cyber security market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that endpoint security solutions are one of the most important assets of the defense sector. The high penetration of the segment is attributed to the increasing use of automation and behavioral analysis for threat detection, growing amount of data across verticals, and rising investments by key players. On the other hand, the network security solutions segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the rise in frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks owing to the increasing dependency of military organizations on the internet network. To counter all these vulnerabilities, there is a major focus on adopting network security solutions in the defense sector.

Asia-Pacific to achieve the largest revenue and fastest growth by 2031

Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing nearly one-third of the global defense cyber security market share, owing to increasing investment in cyber security services by many companies in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead in terms of revenue and manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. This is due to the high rate of modernization of police force, increased annual budgetary spending on homeland security, and rise in instances of terrorist activities in the region.

➡️Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -

Leading Market Players

Intel Corporation

AT&T Inc.

Northrop Grumman

IBM Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Thales

EclecticIQ B.V.

SentinelOne

Boeing

DXC Technology Company

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Secureworks, Inc.

Privacera, Inc.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn