M.O.O.D.S. Joins Forces With Erabit Studios

Erabit X StickyStoneStudio

Strategic Partnership to Propel M.O.O.D.S. to New Heights with Erabit's Marketing Expertise

GUNDELFINGEN, BW, GERMANY, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany, 12 January 2024 – StickyStoneStudio announced today its partnership with renowned indie game publisher Erabit.This collaboration marks the beginning of a new chapter for StickyStoneStudio ́s current title, M.O.O.D.S.Under this partnership, StickyStoneStudio retains creative control and rights over M.O.O.D.S., while Erabit will spearhead the game's marketing and provide non-development support.This strategic alliance enables StickyStoneStudio to focus on enhancing the gameplay experience, ensuring that M.O.O.D.S. reaches its full potential.About M.O.O.D.S.:Blast robots to bits in this action rogue-lite shooter which focusses on satisfying gunplay and thousands of fun builds!Modify your weapon, find armor parts and try to survive the endless onslaught of hostile mechs!- Dungeon Crawler where you play as Self Aware AI Robots- Change bosses' disposition through Dialogues choices- Create OP Builds with unique Add-ins for guns- Turn a robot junkyard into a Cozy Base- Hang out with friends in Coop MultiplayerAbout StickyStoneStudio:Nestled in the heart of Southwest Germany, StickyStoneStudio created the critically acclaimed Puzzle Adventure "Memorrha".Our team's passion for technology and inventive game design drives us to create compelling interactive experiences for contemporary platforms.Steam:About Erabit:Erabit is an indie game publisher and mobile porting service provider.Their most notable titles include "20 Minutes Till Dawn" on Steam and "Brotato" on mobile.Website:Steam:For more information, contact:... or join our Discord Server:

