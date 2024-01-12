Vesper Expands Pricing Intelligence To Now Cover All Agri-Commodity Categories

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vesper , a reputable name in dairy commodity intelligence, announces an exciting expansion into a broad spectrum of agricultural commodities. This strategic development marks a significant evolution for Vesper, showcasing its commitment to addressing the diverse requirements of global commodity markets.Having achieved success in Dairy, Sugar, and Oils & Fats, Vesper now introduces 13 new categories, integrating an extensive range of global pricing data. Leveraging its four-year expertise in dairy intelligence, the company is extending its reach to include grains, meats and fish, fruits and vegetables, packaging, and more.Talking to the media, Alexander Sterk, Founder and CEO of Vesper, stated,“This expansion marks a pivotal moment for Vesper. This strategic move makes it possible to help our customers with relevant data and insights across all commodity categories. Vesper brings value to all market participants, with a special focus on FMCG companies.”Sharing Vesper's mission, Alexander Sterk said,“We connect commodity players with independent intelligence to create smarter trade.”This expansion demonstrates Vesper's dedication to empowering a wide array of market players. The insights provided are aimed at enhancing decision-making, achieving better pricing, and navigating market fluctuations for both FMCG clients and the broader food and beverage production industry.Alexander Sterk further emphasized,“Our commitment at Vesper extends far beyond the mere provision of data. We're here to provide valuable insights that cut through complexity, drive impactful growth, and encourage sustainable practices. We're dedicated to catalysing informed decisions that redefine success within the ever-evolving market landscape.”Vesper's broader coverage is a testament to its commitment to advancing agricultural commodity trade. This new phase of comprehensive and valuable data provision across all agricultural commodities aims to facilitate more accessible and insightful decision-making.For Media Inquiries, contact Ashley Kooter, Head of Marketing at Vesper, at:Email: ...Phone: +31 6 1052 14 13Website: /About Vesper:Vesper is a popular tool for commodity intelligence that focuses on transforming complex data into actionable insights for a global audience of buyers, sellers, and traders. Vesper enhances negotiation capabilities and informed decision-making by offering real-time information on pricing, production, import, export, and more. Renowned for its Vesper Price Index and AI forecasts, the company now proudly serves over 2,000 users worldwide in various agricultural industries.

