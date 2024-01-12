Pinehaven By Donna Patrick: A Hunter's Ranch In The Heart Of Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mark CrimsonPINE CREEK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A new real estate opportunity awaits avid hunters and those seeking a luxury lifestyle in the heart of Florida's pristine wilderness. PineHaven Ranch, a large 40-acre property, is now available for those who dream of a perfect blend of refined living and exceptional hunting experiences here in Florida.Nestled within the exclusive gated community of Pine Creek Sporting Club , PineHaven Ranch offers the best of both worlds: a well-proportioned 15,000-square-foot home well built and expertly designed. It is an outdoor enthusiast's paradise featuring guided quail, turkey, and wild hog hunts.Property Highlights:1. Exquisite Home Design: Every section of the 15,000-square-foot home at PineHaven Ranch is a testament to the owner's design. Donna Patrick 's touch is evident throughout, creating an atmosphere that seamlessly marries luxury with the rugged beauty of the surrounding wilderness.2. Unparalleled Hunting: Pine Creek Sporting Club, an exclusive private, members-only community, provides hunters with an exclusive environment to enjoy guided quail, turkey, and wild hog hunts. The ranch's 40 acres of pristine landscape in central Florida serves as a hunter's playground.3. Extravagant Living: The property is owned by Jim and Donna Patrick, who have spared no effort in ensuring the utmost comfort and opulence for its residents. The ranch offers the perfect spot for relaxation and a grand circular driveway and lake that makes a striking first impression.Pine Creek Sporting Club has been recognized as a world-class haven for those who appreciate the outdoor lifestyle while still desiring the comforts of home. With PineHaven Ranch, this exclusive community introduces a home that seamlessly fuses both elements, offering a sanctuary for those who crave a life of luxury, adventure, and natural beauty.Whether you're an avid hunter, a connoisseur of architectural excellence, or someone who simply appreciates the tranquility of the Florida wilderness, PineHaven Ranch has something exceptional to offer. This property is an opportunity to own a piece of Florida's natural beauty while enjoying the height of modern ranch living.For more information or to schedule a visit to PineHaven Ranch, please contact Lange Sykes at Premier Estate Properties 772-473-7983 or via email at ....About Pine Creek Sporting Club:Pine Creek Sporting Club is an exclusive, private, members-only community located 1 1/2 hours northwest of downtown Palm Beach offering a range of outdoor activities from sporting clays, tower shoots, Quail and pheasant hunts, horseback riding, and more! It provides an outdoor and private lifestyle for those who appreciate both the serenity of the wilderness and the comforts of 5-star living.

