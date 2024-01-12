Analysis of the Cryogenic Valves Market Research Report by R&I 2023

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The global Cryogenic Valves Market is witnessing a surge in demand as industries harness the power of cryogenic technology for various applications. Cryogenic valves play a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless and safe operation of systems handling extremely low temperatures, making them indispensable in industries such as healthcare, energy, and aerospace.



According to Reports and Insights analysis, the global cryogenic valves market was US$ 3.58 Billion in 2022. Furthermore, the global cryogenic valves market to register a CAGR of 6.24% which is expected to result in a market forecast value for 2031 of US$ 6.53 Bn.



Market Overview:



The Cryogenic Valves Market has been experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing adoption of cryogenic technologies across diverse industries. Cryogenic valves are specially designed to handle extremely low temperatures, ensuring the safety and efficiency of processes involving liquefied gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, and LNG (liquefied natural gas). As industries continue to explore the potential of cryogenic applications, the demand for reliable and high-performance cryogenic valves is on the rise.



Segmentation:



To gain a comprehensive understanding of the Cryogenic Valves Market, it is crucial to analyze its segmentation. The market can be segmented based on valve type, application, end-user industry, and region.



Valve Type:

Gate Valves

Globe Valves

Ball Valves

Check Valves

Others

Application:

Storage and Transportation

Healthcare

Energy and Power

Aerospace

Others

End-User Industry:

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Healthcare

Energy and Power

Others

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Segment Analysis:



Valve Type:

Gate valves dominate the market due to their robust design and efficient sealing properties. These valves are widely used in applications where a tight shut-off is crucial.

Application:

The storage and transportation segment holds a significant share, driven by the growing demand for cryogenic valves in LNG terminals and transportation of liquefied gases.

End-User Industry:

The oil and gas industry emerges as the largest consumer of cryogenic valves, owing to the increasing exploration and production activities in harsh environments.

Region:

Asia-Pacific stands out as a key market, fueled by the expanding industrial base in countries like China and India. The region's growing energy and healthcare sectors are driving the demand for cryogenic valves.



Top Key Players:



A competitive landscape analysis reveals the key players shaping the Cryogenic Valves Market:



CIRCOR International, Inc.: Renowned for its innovative valve solutions, CIRCOR International is a global player contributing significantly to the cryogenic valves market.

Emerson Electric Co.: With a diverse range of industrial solutions, Emerson Electric is a major player providing cryogenic valves known for their reliability and performance.

Parker Hannifin Corporation: As a leading manufacturer of motion and control technologies, Parker Hannifin has a strong presence in the cryogenic valves market, offering cutting-edge solutions.

Velan Inc.: Specializing in industrial valves, Velan Inc. is a key player known for its high-quality cryogenic valves catering to various industries.

Flowserve Corporation: With a global footprint, Flowserve Corporation is a prominent player providing cryogenic valve solutions, ensuring the safety and efficiency of critical processes.



