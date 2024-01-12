NCC Is The Largest Organisation With Over 17 Lakh Cadets: CDS

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Friday said that NCC has over 17 lakh cadets making it one of the largest youth organisations in the world.

“NCC true to its motto of 'Unity and Discipline' has grown from a modest beginning into the largest uniformed youth organisation in the world with over 17 lakh cadets,” the CDS said.

He said that NCC's contribution in inculcating the qualities of discipline, leadership and camaraderie amongst the youth of this country.

On Friday, the CDS visited the NCC Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantt and reviewed an 'Guard of Honour' by the Cadets drawn from all the three wings of NCC that is Army, Navy and Air Force, followed by a band display by the girl Cadets of BITS, Pilani.

Speaking on the occasion, the CDS praised the cadets for presenting an impressive 'Guard of Honour', exemplary turnout and immaculate drill.

He said that the commendable efforts of NCC cadets in nation building and their significant contribution in activities such as 'International Yoga Day', 'Har Ghar Tiranga', 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyan' and other similar initiatives.

He also mentioned about participation of NCC cadets in sports and adventure activities which have been vital ingredients of NCC curriculum.

He advised the NCC cadets to strive for excellence and to be optimistic in life, not worrying about success or failure.

The CDS also inspected the well laid out 'Flag Area', prepared by the cadets from all 17 NCC Directorates, depicting various social awareness themes and was briefed by the cadets on their respective models.

