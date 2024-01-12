Surge Arrester Market Size 2024 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Share, Trends, Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Surge Arrester Market . In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Surge Arrester Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global surge arrester market demonstrated a revenue of approximately US$ 1.46 billion in 2022 and is poised to escalate to an estimated US$ 2.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

A surge arrester serves as a protective device designed to prevent electrical harm to electronic equipment. By dispersing excess voltage to the ground rather than passing it through the electronic device, surge arresters safeguard against electrical damage while allowing normal voltage flow.

Increased investments in transmission and distribution (T&D) networks, coupled with the rapid deployment of smart grid infrastructure globally, are pivotal in driving the adoption of surge arresters. Their effective stabilizing features are deemed essential for diverse electrification projects.Growing investments by governments worldwide in various infrastructural projects, including data centers and smart cities, are bolstering the demand for surge arresters.Developing economies experiencing rapid urbanization and industrialization are generating a heightened demand for electrical and energy infrastructure, presenting significant opportunities for surge arrester manufacturers.

The surge arrester market encountered challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Disruptions in global supply chains, travel restrictions, lockdown measures, and factory closures led to difficulties in manufacturing and distributing surge protectors. These disruptions resulted in shortages and delays for some customers in obtaining surge protectors.

In 2022, Asia-Pacific emerged as the dominant region in the surge arrester market in terms of revenue and is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increased investments in renewable energy projects, public infrastructure, residential housing developments, and smart grids.

Leading companies shaping the global surge arrester market include:



Hitachi ABB

Siemens Energy

General Electric

Eaton

Hubbell

CG Power

Schneider Electric

Meidensha

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba Other prominent key players

The global surge arrester market is segmented based on:



Polymeric Porcelain



Low

Medium High



Industrial

Commercial Residential



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

Time Efficiency: The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research.

Business Strategy Guidance: By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

Insightful Recommendations: The report offers key findings and recommendations based on industry trends. These insights help in crafting effective long-term strategies to maximize market revenue.

Business Expansion Planning: For companies looking to expand, the report provides valuable insights into both developed and emerging markets. This aids in creating or modifying expansion plans based on substantial growth opportunities.

In-depth Market Analysis: By scrutinizing regional market trends and drivers, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. It also highlights factors that might impede growth, allowing for informed decision-making. Empowering Decision-Making: Understanding the strategies driving commercial interest in products, segmentation, and industry verticals enables better decision-making processes. This knowledge assists in making informed and strategic business decisions.

