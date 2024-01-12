Allergy Diagnostics Market 2024 Growth Statistics, Business Plans, Cost Analysis, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size And Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Allergy Diagnostics Market . In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Allergy Diagnostics Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global allergy diagnostics market, with a revenue of approximately US$ 5.6 billion in 2022, is anticipated to surge and reach around US$ 16.7 billion by 2031. The market is set to grow at a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Allergy diagnostics involve the identification of hypersensitivity or reactions triggered by the immunological system. Allergens, substances causing allergic reactions, can include food, skin irritants, insect bites, drugs, and molds.

The increasing prevalence of food allergies is a significant factor propelling the demand for allergy diagnostics.Environmental factors like air pollution and climate changes, coupled with complexities in materials and cosmetic products, contribute to the growth of allergy diagnostics due to an increased incidence of sensitive skin.Challenges related to high fixed-cost conditions are anticipated to restrain the growth of the allergy diagnostics market.A surge in the demand for allergy tests is expected to contribute to the growth of the allergy diagnostics market.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on various industries, including allergy diagnostics. Fear of virus transmission and lockdown measures led to a decline in diagnostic processes, particularly for allergic reactions.

North America: In 2022, North America dominated the global allergy diagnostics market in terms of revenue. The regions growth is attributed to better healthcare infrastructure, a high number of allergy sufferers, and advanced diagnostic technologies.

Key players shaping the global allergy diagnostics market include:



Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer Inc.

Danaher

Hitachi Chemicals

BIOMERIEUX

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

Siemens

Eurofins Scientific

Stallergenes Greer

Neogen Corporation Other prominent key players

The global allergy diagnostics market is segmented based on:



In Vitro In Vivo



Consumables

Instruments Services



Inhaled Allergens

Food Allergens

Drug Allergens Other Allergens



Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospital-based Laboratories

Academic Research Institutes Others



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

