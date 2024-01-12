Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Upcoming Trends, Size, Key Players, Revenue, Share, And Forecast 2024 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) "Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market " offers a quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. Quantitative research is data-driven and looks for pertinent patterns in data acquired from public records. Additionally, it predicts the growth of the market sector during the given period of time (2024-2032). In order to characterize, describe, and analyze sales amount, rate, market competitive features, market share, and development plans in the ensuing years through 2032, the research concentrates on the major worldwide market manufacturers.

The Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) represents a cutting-edge solution for managing facility-related responsibilities within workspaces. Serving as a software platform, IWMS aids facilities managers, corporate real estate professionals, and other workplace executives in efficiently overseeing essential functions to maintain operational buildings and optimize workforce engagement. Key functionalities encompass real estate and lease management, facilities and space management, asset and maintenance management, sustainability and energy management, and capital project management.

The growth of the integrated workplace management system market is propelled by the increasing adoption of workflow automation solutions by real estate enterprises, coupled with government initiatives emphasizing energy management. Furthermore, the global rise in corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives contributes to market expansion. Nevertheless, challenges such as a lack of awareness about IWMS solutions and a shortage of skilled personnel are expected to impede market growth. On the flip side, the integration of advanced technologies like IoT and AI presents significant opportunities for the IWMS market in the foreseeable future.

The global integrated workplace management system market is categorized based on components, deployment, enterprise size, industry verticals, and regions. Components include solutions (capital project management, real estate and lease management, space and facilities management, asset and maintenance management, sustainability and energy management, and others) and services. Deployment options comprise cloud and on-premises solutions. Enterprise sizes are classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). Industry verticals encompass manufacturing, IT & telecom, real estate and construction, healthcare, retail, BFSI, and others. The geographical segmentation covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players in the global integrated workplace management system market include IBM, Oracle, Accruent, Trimble, SAP SE, Planon Corporation, iOFFICE, Inc., Spacewell International, Archibus, Inc., and Nuvolo.

Key Market Segments: By Component:



Solution



Capital Project Management



Real Estate and Lease Management



Space and Facilities Management



Asset & Maintenance Management



Sustainability and Energy Management

Others Services

By Deployment:



On-premise Cloud

By Enterprise Size:



Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical:



Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Real Estate and Construction

Healthcare

Retail

BFSI Others

By Region:



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



UK



Germany



France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



Latin America



Middle East Africa

Key Market Players:



IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Accruent

Trimble

SAP SE

Planon Corporation

iOFFICE, Inc.

SPACEWELL INTERNATIONAL

Archibus, Inc. Nuvolo

