U.S. Location-Based Services Market Outlook, Key Players, Share, Size, Overview, Growth, And Forecast 2024 To 2032 | CAGR Of 26.3%

Navigating Growth: The Ascendance of the U.S. Location-Based Services Market

The U.S. location-based services market, valued at $6.61 billion in 2019, is poised to surge to $41.96 billion by 2027, marking an impressive CAGR of 26.3% from 2020 to 2027. The advent of digitalization amplifies the demand for location-based services (LBS), offering tailored marketing strategies and creating new revenue streams. Analytical solutions, leveraging real-time geo-data, are driving the proliferation of location-based services across diverse industries, from retail to healthcare.

Component Dynamics: In 2019, the hardware segment took the lead in the location-based services market, driven by digitalization and widespread smartphone usage. The rise in smartphone penetration and increased reliance on 3G & 4G networks contribute to market growth. Key players focus on developing cost-effective GPS and components, catering to consumer demands and significantly fueling market expansion.

Rise of Services Segment: Despite hardware dominance, the services segment is poised to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The surge in demand for services-as-a-solution in digital transformation activities fuels this growth. Major market players invest in innovative location-based analytical solutions to gain a competitive edge.

Impact of COVID-19: The outbreak of COVID-19 has unexpectedly facilitated the growth of the location-based services market. Utilizing location-based services helps governments address social distancing impacts and track individual and traffic movement patterns. Post-COVID-19, innovations and advancements in location-based services, featuring real-time tracking, location-based marketing, and geo-tagging, continue to support market growth.

Segmentation Overview: The U.S. location-based services market is segmented by component, technology, application, and industry vertical. Components include solutions (Software, Hardware) and services (Consulting, System Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance), along with connectivity technology (WiFi, Bluetooth, Cellular Technology, GNSS, Others). Applications encompass location-based advertising, business intelligence & analytics, fleet management, mapping & navigation, local search & information, social networking & entertainment, proximity marketing, asset tracking, and others. Industry verticals span transportation & logistics, manufacturing, government & public utilities, retail, healthcare & life sciences, media & entertainment, IT & telecom, BFSI, hospitality, and others.

Top Factors Driving Market Growth:

The expansive applications of LBS across sectors such as navigation, traffic management, asset tracking, proximity-based marketing, and more contribute to market growth. Industries like defense, civil engineering, energy, and tourism provide a wide scope for LBS applications.The growing usage of location-based services to provide real-time geo-data enhances user experiences and services. Smart devices, wireless technologies, cloud computing, IoT, and smartphone applications drive the adoption of LBS, especially in sectors like government, transportation, retail, and more.

KEY PLAYERS

Alcatel-Lucent SA

Apple, Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Google Inc.

HERE

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

Key Market Segments: By Components:



Solution



Software

Hardware

Service



Consulting



System Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

Connectivity Technology



WiFi



Bluetooth



Cellular Technology



GNSS Others

By Application:



Location-based Advertising

Business Intelligence & Analytics

Fleet Management

Mapping & Navigation

Local Search & Information

Social Networking & Entertainment

Proximity Marketing

Asset Tracking Others

By Industry Vertical:



Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Government & Public Utilities

Retail, Healthcare & Life Sciences

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Hospitality Others

