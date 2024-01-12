U.S. Video Analytics Market Upcoming Trends, Size, Key Players, Revenue, Share, And Forecast 2024 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) "U.S. Video Analytics Market" offers a quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. Quantitative research is data-driven and looks for pertinent patterns in data acquired from public records. Additionally, it predicts the growth of the market sector during the given period of time (2024-2032). In order to characterize, describe, and analyze sales amount, rate, market competitive features, market share, and development plans in the ensuing years through 2032, the research concentrates on the major worldwide market manufacturers.

U.S. Video Analytics Market Dynamics: Unveiling a $7,165.6 Million Journey by 2027

Embark on a journey through the dynamic U.S. video analytics market, which soared from $1,608.5 million in 2019 to a projected $7,165.6 million by 2027, boasting a remarkable CAGR of 20.7% from 2020 to 2027. Video analytics, characterized by computerized processing and automated analysis of video content, has become a cornerstone in surveillance across industries, reshaping the landscape with reduced costs and enhanced service delivery.

Driving Forces: Surging Need for Video Surveillance

The demand for video analytics is propelled by an increasing need for video surveillance across diverse sectors, including government, BFSI, retail, airports, manufacturing, and more. The impossibility of manually tracking suspicious incidents from vast video data, coupled with concerns over safety, security, and the necessity for actionable insights, fuels market growth.

Component Dominance: Video Analytics Software Takes the Lead

In 2019, the video analytics software segment dominated the market and is poised to maintain its lead. Simultaneously, the services segment expects substantial growth, driven by the adoption of digital technologies across industries.

Strategic Deployment: Cloud Emerges as a Significant Player

The U.S. video analytics market witnesses a significant growth rate in the cloud deployment segment. Factors such as low investment, ease of use, and reduced maintenance costs contribute to the clouds prominence.

Retail Revolution: Dominating the Market Share

The retail sector claimed dominance in the U.S. video analytics market in 2019 and is projected to exhibit significant growth. Increased demand for monitoring consumer behavior, buying criteria analysis, and the need for solutions in customer engagement, queue management, loss prevention, and store optimization drive the adoption of video analytics in the retail industry.

Analyzing the Landscape: Porters Five Forces Unveiled

The report conducts a thorough analysis, employing Porters five forces, to understand the impact of factors such as supplier bargaining power, competitive intensity, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and buyer bargaining power on the U.S. market.

Segment Breakdown: Navigating Components, Deployment, Organization Size, and Application

The U.S. video analytics market undergoes a meticulous segmentation based on components (software and services), deployment (on-premise and cloud), organization size (large enterprises and small & medium enterprises), and application (retail, healthcare, BFSI, transportation & logistics, government, manufacturing, mining, and others).

Key Players and Market Dynamics: A Holistic View

Key players dominating the U.S. video analytics market include AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Aventura Technologies, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intellivision, PureTech Systems, Inc., Verint Systems, Inc., Quognify, and others. The top impacting factors driving market growth encompass the demand for IP-based security cameras, concerns over public safety and security, and the surge in unstructured video data volume.

IP-Based Security Cameras: Meeting the Rising Demand

The increasing adoption of IP-based surveillance systems and high-resolution IP cameras contributes to the growth of the video analytics market. Vendors expand product portfolios, integrating video analytics features with IP-based security cameras. The retail industry, in particular, leverages IP-based security cameras for behavior analytics and demographics capture, driving the demand for video analytics solutions.

Unstructured Video Data Surge: A Driving Force

A massive volume of unstructured video data, generated from various surveillance cameras, is a challenge for manual tracking. Digitalization and internet penetration further amplify data generation. Video analytics aids in tracking and monitoring large chunks of video data, proving crucial for enterprises across diverse sectors.

Business Intelligence and Insights: Transforming Industries

The rapid transformation induced by IoT, machine learning, AI, smart devices, and robotics across industries propels the adoption of video analytics. The technology facilitates real-time analytics, post-event video management system forensics, and on-demand analytics using the cloud. The demand for business intelligence and insights continues to rise, offering lucrative opportunities for the U.S. market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders: A Roadmap for Strategic Decision-Making



Gain an analytical depiction of U.S. video analytics market trends, unlocking imminent investment opportunities.

A detailed analysis of market size and segments provides insights into favorable conditions.

Explore information on key drivers, restraints, and opportunities shaping the market.

Quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027 highlights the financial competency of the industry. Porters five forces analysis offers a strategic perspective on buyer and supplier potency in the video analytics industry.

Decoding Market Dynamics: Unraveling Key Segments

Dive into the intricacies of market dynamics by exploring the diverse segments that shape the landscape.

By Component Type: Unveiling the Building Blocks



Software

Services



Professional Service

Managed Services

Connectivity Technology



Wired



Cellular Technology





2G & 3G



4G+



Wi-Fi



Bluetooth Others

Software Deployment Types: Navigating Deployment Strategies



On-Premise Cloud

Organization Size: Scaling Solutions for Every Enterprise



Small & Medium Enterprise Large Enterprise

Application Domains: Targeting Varied Industry Verticals



Retail

Healthcare

BFSI

Transportation & Logistics

Government

Manufacturing

Mining Others

Reasons to Consider:

Market Segmentation and Value Insights:

This report provides a detailed segmentation of the market, offering valuable market value information for each studied segment and sub-segment. This in-depth analysis enables a thorough understanding of market dynamics and opportunities within specific segments.

Focus on Rapidly Growing Regions and Major Market Share:

The study identifies regions and market segments expected to experience rapid growth and dominate market share. This information assists businesses in directing their efforts and investments towards high-growth areas.

Geographical Market Analysis:

Emphasizing product or service consumption in different geographical areas, the report identifies region-specific variables affecting the market, providing insights into regional market dynamics.

Competitive Landscape:

The report includes market rankings of major players, highlighting recent partnerships, product/service launches, business expansions, and acquisitions. This information aids in understanding the competitive landscape and industry trends.

Company Profiles:

Detailed profiles are provided for top market players, including business overviews, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis. This enables a comprehensive understanding of key players in the market.

Market Outlook and Growth Potential:

Presenting the current market outlook and future growth prospects, the report considers recent changes and developments. It identifies growth opportunities, drivers, obstacles, and restrictions in both developing and emerging regions.

Market Analysis using Porter's Five Forces and Value Chain:

The report offers a comprehensive market analysis from different perspectives, utilizing Porter's five forces analysis to assess industry competitiveness. Insights into the market are provided using the Value Chain approach.

