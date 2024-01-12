Marathon Health Continues National Expansion Of Shared Employer Network Health Centers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Announcing New Network Centers Opening in Richmond, Virginia, Metro Area

RICHMOND,

Va., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Marathon Health , a leading provider of direct primary care for employers in the U.S., today announced its latest expansion with the opening and official ribbon-cutting of its new shared Network health center in Richmond, Va.

Continue Reading

Marathon Health, a leader of direct primary care for employers, continues expansion of shared Network health centers

Marathon Health, a leading provider of direct primary care for employers, has expanded its shared Network health centers into the Richmond, Va., area. The City of Richmond is the first organization to join the new Network and will provide 3,300 employees and their families with convenient and affordable access to primary care, preventive care, chronic disease management, health coaching and more.

Post this

Marathon Health works with employers to build and operate onsite, Network and virtual health centers. With over 300 health centers in 43 states and over 1.2 million members, the health centers share the same focus: providing high-quality primary care for employees and their families, while reducing the overall cost of healthcare for both the employee and employer.



The expansion into Richmond and its surrounding areas reflects Marathon Health's continued dedication to making a positive impact on communities and employers nationwide. The City of Richmond is the first organization to join the new Network. Because the new health centers are part of Marathon Health's shared Network model, other employers in the surrounding areas can sign on as well. Marathon Health Networks are open to all employers in a region - with no size or industry restrictions - who share a commitment to keeping their community healthy, happy and productive.

The Richmond health centers will provide employees and their family members a markedly improved primary care experience: more convenient, lower cost, and personalized care that includes dedicated time and attention from providers.

"This expansion and opening of Richmond's Marathon Health Clinic signals that we are committed to our employee's long-term health and well-being. As a workplace of choice, it is imperative that our current and future employees and employers know that the City prioritizes its employees' well-being

and provides opportunities for them to thrive," stated Mayor Levar Stoney. "We are grateful for this partnership with Marathon Health and look forward to expanding its reach to other locations in the City of Richmond."

Network health centers are strategically located close to where employees live and work. The new locations will provide over 3,300 City of Richmond employees and their families with convenient and affordable access to primary care, preventive care, chronic disease management, health coaching, labs, medication management and referral coordination. Occupational health and behavioral health services will also be available at select locations.

Two additional Network locations are slated to open in the greater Richmond region in the coming months. Hanover County will also be joining the Networks to offer its employees access to high-quality healthcare.

"The opening of shared Network centers in the Richmond metro area is a testament to Marathon Health's commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare across the nation," shared Jeff Wells, MD, CEO and co-founder of Marathon Health. "By establishing partnerships with local employers, we work collaboratively to support healthier communities, enhance productivity, improve health outcomes and reduce overall healthcare costs."

On average, employers see savings of $2,000 per member engaging with the health centers. For more information about Marathon Health's services and updates on the new Network centers, please visit .

About Marathon Health

Marathon Health simplifies healthcare for employers by combining independent primary care with value-driven population health management to deliver healthier members and meaningful savings. Marathon Health is a five-time Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work in Healthcare winner and a four-time Best in KLAS winner for its excellence in Worksite Health Services. Founded in 2005, Marathon has 300+ health centers in 43 states, 1.2M+ members, 900+ world-class providers and clinicians, and a 97% client retention rate. For more information, please visit

.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Angela

Tuell: [email protected]

SOURCE Marathon Health