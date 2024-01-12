America’S Vetdogs Partners With American Integrity Insurance Company To Raise Future Service Dog

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Future service dog 'Storm' will one day be placed with a veteran or first responder in need

Smithtown, NY and Tampa, FL, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's VetDogs , a New York-based national nonprofit that provides specially-trained service dogs to veterans, first responders, and active-duty servicemembers with disabilities, and American Integrity Insurance Company (American Integrity), a premier Tampa, Florida-based property insurance carrier, are pleased to announce they will co-raise a future service dog for a United States veteran or first responder with disabilities. America's VetDogs was founded by the Guide Dog Foundation in 2003.

American Integrity's pup, named Storm, is a beautiful 20-weeks-old female black Labrador Retriever. Storm will undergo basic training and socialization with the American Integrity staff for the next 16 to 18 months. Storm will make frequent visits to the American Integrity office and the Company's community events to expose her to various environments that will help mold her into a confident and calm future service dog.

“Our American Integrity team is honored and excited to co-raise Storm,” said Angie Quinn, EVP/Chief Human Resources Officer.“She recently made a visit to one of our all-employee Town Hall meetings, and she was the star of the show. Our team is filled with pride to participate in such a worthy cause, and to know that our efforts will one day benefit a worthy veteran, first responder or servicemember.”

“We're deeply grateful to American Integrity Insurance Company for their unwavering commitment to our mission of providing service dogs to veterans, first responders, and active-duty servicemembers at no cost,” said John Miller, president and CEO of America's VetDogs.“Their dedication to co-raising Storm exemplifies the true spirit of compassion and community. Together, we are making a lasting impact on the lives of our nation's heroes.”

For more on America's VetDogs and ways to get involved, visit VetDogs .

About America's VetDogs

For 20 years, America's VetDogs ( ) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America's VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America's VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America's VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

About American Integrity Insurance

American Integrity Insurance, the fifth largest Florida domiciled residential property insurer, has in excess of 300,000 customers and is represented by more than 1,000 independent agents. The Tampa-based company offers sound, comprehensive and innovative property insurance solutions, including Binding arbitration, Integrity Select, traditional home insurance and coverage for vacant homes, coverage for older owner-occupied homes with Integrity Select, condominiums, manufactured homes, dwelling fire, umbrella, golf cart, X-Wind policies, cyber coverage, and watercraft coverage. Learn more at aaicfl .

