Nerve Repair Technologies Rebrands As Swan Neurotech And Appoints Jeremy Kimmel As New CEO

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nerve Repair Technologies, a pioneering start-up developing advanced biomaterials for nerve repair, is excited to announce its rebranding as Swan NeuroTech, and the appointment of Jeremy Kimmel, PhD, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With extensive and diverse experience in medical product strategy, development and commercialization, Dr. Kimmel brings a wealth of expertise that will further accelerate and broaden Swan NeuroTech's product pipeline of nerve regeneration technologies.“We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy to the Swan NeuroTech team,” said Kacey Marra, PhD, founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Swan NeuroTech. She adds,“Jeremy has a stellar track record of developing and commercializing innovative medical products. His expertise in navigating complex regulatory and clinical markets will be invaluable to Swan NeuroTech as we continue to advance our portfolio of novel biomaterials for nerve healing and regeneration.”Dr. Kimmel is an adept and passionate scientist, strategist and entrepreneur, with more than 15 years' experience in the medtech and biotech industries. Most recently, he was a key leader at ALung Technologies, a pioneer in the development of advanced cardiopulmonary technologies. In his role as SVP of R&D and Clinical Science, he spearheaded the successful FDA approval of a first-of-its-kind respiratory support device, followed by acquisition of the company by LivaNova, a global medical technology leader.“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to join Swan NeuroTech and to help bring world-class regenerative therapies to patients across the world,” Dr. Kimmel said.Swan NeuroTech was founded in 2019 by Kacey Marra, PhD, Professor of Plastic Surgery and Bioengineering at the University of Pittsburgh. Swan NeuroTech has licensed a portfolio of intellectual property from the University of Pittsburgh to commercialize biomaterial-based drug delivery platforms for peripheral nerve injuries. Swan NeuroTech's products are investigational in nature and not for clinical use.For investor or media inquiries, or for more information about Swan NeuroTech, please visit:swanneuro

