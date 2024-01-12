SOMETIME, SOMEWHERE: A DOCUMENTARY BY RICARDO PREVE, HIGHLIGHTED AT THE IBERO-AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL MIAMI 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The impactful documentary "SOMETIME, SOMEWHERE," directed by Ricardo Preve, has been selected to participate in the 6th edition of the prestigious Ibero-American Film Festival Miami. The event will take place from February 2nd to the 10th, 2024, featuring over twenty films from eight different countries across three cinemas in the Magic City.The film will be screened on Monday, February 5th, at 7:30 p.m., at the iconic Tower Theater in Little Havana, Miami (1508 SW 8th St. Miami, FL.).Having successfully premiered at the Virginia Film Festival on October 28th, 2023, the documentary has been nominated for "Best Foreign Film" and "Best Cinematography" at the Golden Gate International Film Festival, where it was showcased on November 5th, 2023."SOMETIME, SOMEWHERE" is part of the "Documentaries" category within Miami's Ibero-American Film Festival, emphasizing the significance of stories exploring the complexity of the immigrant experience in American society.Director Ricardo Preve's success with this production speaks for itself, having recently received the prestigious Gov. Gerald L. Baliles Founder's Award at the Virginia Film Festival, recognizing excellence in local cinema and paying tribute to an exceptional filmmaker.As part of an additional initiative, the podcast“NO HUMAN IS ILLEGAL” by“Sometime, Somewhere” was launched and dedicated to stories of hope and the challenges faced by immigrants in the United States."SOMETIME, SOMEWHERE" is positioned as a pivotal film, offering a profound and moving perspective on the challenges faced by immigrants in the United States. Its participation in the Ibero-American Film Festival Miami marks a significant milestone, underscoring the importance of this documentary within the international cinematic landscape.The documentary has gained relevance in a political and historical context marked by immigration debates in the United States and addresses crucial issues, particularly at a time when states like Texas enact controversial immigration measures, criticized by political commentators such as Heather Cox Richardson in her editorial on December 20th, 2023.Immediately following the film screening on February 5th, a panel discussion on the immigration topic will take place with the film's director plus leaders from the community and academia in the United States.

For more information or press inquiries, please contact:

Mar Communications

...