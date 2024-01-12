NCEC National College Evaluation Camp Showcase: Where Football Stars Are Found

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- The Camp Where Football Stars Are FoundATLANTA, GA, USA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NCEC National College Evaluation Camp Showcase: Where Football Stars Are FoundAtlanta, GA – The highly anticipated NCEC National College Evaluation Camp Showcase, organized by Derrick Tatum and The Elite Talent Association, is set to take place at Mceachern High School in Powder Springs, GA Feb 3rd.. This premier event has become a pivotal platform for young football talents, with previous attendees including renowned players like Trevor Lawrence, Derrick Brown, Trayvon Mullen, and Mecole Hardman. The camp, known as the first major event of the year in Georgia, has been instrumental in catapulting recruits into the spotlight.Derrick Tatum, the National Director of the Army Bowl and a key figure in the High School and Middle School football, has a track record of guiding over 500 athletes to receive offers after attending his camps. "The Camp Where Stars Are Found," as Tatum describes it, has been a launchpad for numerous successful athletes. Past top recruits flourishing in college, such as Isaiah Bond at Alabama, finalist Ricky White at UNLV athletes. Past top recruits flourishing in college, such as Wandale Robinson WR, first-round pick Projection Kool-Aid Mckinstry of Alabama, are testaments to the camp's impact, Julian Lewis, the #1 2026 USC commit and record-breaking Georgia QB has been two the camp 4 times.This year's event promises to continue the tradition of excellence, featuring top prospects like Anquan Fegans, the #2 Safety in the USA and Martels Carter Jr #9, David Jacobs #1LB in 2027 Class.. Participants will engage in various drills, including the 40 Yard Dash, Broad Jump, Pro Agility Shuttle, and 1v1s, showcasing their skills and potential.The NCEC National College Evaluation Camp is not only a stage for high school athletes but also an opportunity for middle school players to shine. Outstanding performers from the 5th-8th grade category will be invited to join the Middle School All-American team, while high school standouts will be added to the All-American Watchlist. All participants will gain the chance to be added to the prestigious Army Bowl All-American watchlist.With its proven track record of discovering and nurturing football talent, the NCEC National College Evaluation Camp Showcase stands as a crucial event in the world of youth football. It not only showcases the potential of young athletes but also provides them with the guidance and exposure needed to succeed in their football careers.Parents of aspiring football stars aged 10-18 can learn more about the camp and register their children by visiting Elite Talent Football. This event is a unique opportunity for young athletes to gain exposure, receive top-tier coaching, and take significant steps toward their football dreams.For additional information, inquiries, or to connect with Derrick Tatum for insights on the camp, please reach out as follows: Register

