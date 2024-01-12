Myanmar Insurgents Virtue Signaling To China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The unprecedented“Operation 1027” resistance offensive launched in late October 2023 continues to make advances on Myanmar military positions in northern Shan State.

Hundreds of ruling State Administration Council (SAC) bases have fallen or been abandoned to the rolling onslaught of the Three Brotherhood Alliance (3BA) comprised of the insurgent Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and the Arakan Army (AA).

The major towns of Hsenwi and Kutkai, both north of the main SAC-controlled (for now) city of Lashio, have fallen along with Namshan and Namtu.

The Kokang enclave capital of Laukkai has been recaptured after 15 years, and in a flourish of civil war theater, the towns of Hopang and Panglong have been“taken” by the alliance and handed over to Myanmar's largest non-state armed group, the United Wa State Army (UWSA).

Today's report of a“cease-fire” brokered by China between the SAC and 3BA may take the momentum out of the offensive, or like similar talks in recent weeks, do little to shape events on the ground in northern Shan state and hardly impact on armed conflict in so many other areas of Myanmar, especially as fighting rages in Rakhine state and the Karenni and Sagaing regions.

Yet in many respects, Operation 1027 has already achieved many of the long-standing aims of the MNDAA, as outlined in a recent New Year public message from its commander Lieutenant General Peng Deren, who is also the General Secretary of the group's“political wing”, known as the Myanmar National Justice Party (MNJP).

The statement is a detailed and intriguing addition to the quixotic area of insurgent communications and strategic messaging, at times virtue signaling, to multiple audiences. Unlike the Myanmar language version, the original Chinese referred to the offensive as“Operation 1027 Hurricane (Jùfēng)”, which appears to be a designation almost totally absent from most media coverage of the past several weeks.

MNDAA commander Peng Deren has a message for Beijing. Image: X Screengrab

But it suggests that the Chinese version of Peng's speech has slightly different audiences (an official English version was not released), although a major factor was clearly contributing to a major Chinese crackdown on cyber-fraud scam centers.

Peng claimed the operation had seized 250“large and small (SAC) military strongholds...blocked several large-scale reinforcements”, accepted some 1,000 surrendering troops, claimed five border crossings, forcibly closed down 300 'electronic fraud dens' (Chinese organized crime-run scam call centers) and sent back 40,000“fraudsters to return home and surrender.”