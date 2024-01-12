(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Not for dissemination in the United States or through U.S. newswires

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2024) - TEAKO MINERALS CORP. ( CSE: TMIN ) (the " Company " or " Teako ") is delighted to announce the appointment of Vic Fitch (MBA, CPA, CGA) as the Vice President of Finance. This appointment marks a strategic initiative, as it paves the way for Mr. Fitch to smoothly transition into the role of Chief Financial Officer as he is set to succeed Dan Martino in the forthcoming months. Concurrently, the Company is pleased to welcome Carla Bennett as the new Corporate Secretary. Additionally, Teako announces the departure of Rob Duncan and Sylvain Laberge from the Special Advisory Board.

Teako extends its sincere gratitude to Rob Duncan and Sylvain Laberge, for their contributions and wishes them success in their future endeavors.

Vic Fitch is a seasoned financial executive with 35 years of experience in strategic leadership and financial management. He has served in senior financial roles with businesses operating in numerous jurisdictions including, Canada, USA, Mexico, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and China. He has been involved in taking several private companies public, leading organizations through significant organic growth and growth through mergers and acquisitions, as well as divestitures and business sales. He holds an MBA with a Finance Concentration from the Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary, and is a Certified General Accountant and Chartered Professional Accountant. His expertise includes financial planning and analysis, public financial reporting, multi-currency consolidations, forecasting, and credit and equity financings. Mr. Fitch also holds experience in managing boards and committees, strategic partnerships, contract negotiations, and stakeholder relationships.

Carla Bennett previously worked as an Executive Assistant for 20 years in Real Estate in West Vancouver, where she was born and raised. Carla became a licensed Realtor for 14 years after graduating from the Sauder School of Business at UBC. Previously she worked as a corporate office manager for a business consulting and technology services company, overseeing an office of well over 100 employees.

Chief Executive Officer, Sven Gollan, comments, "As we embark on Teako's exciting new chapter in 2024, Vic Fitch and Carla Bennett will play important roles in shaping our company's future. Leveraging their extensive experience and shared passion for business development, they are poised to contribute significantly to our dedicated team, driving value for our shareholders. I would also like to extend my gratitude to Rob Duncan and Sylvain Laberge for their contributions and wish them success in their future endeavors."

The Company also announces the implementation of a Virtual Office model. This strategic decision has been made to enhance cost efficiency and accommodate its geographically diverse team, which spans multiple countries. Considering this transition, please note the change in the Company's official address, effective immediately, as detailed below:

400-601 West Broadway,

Vancouver, BC V5Z 4C2.

About Teako Minerals Corp.:

Teako Minerals Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company committed to acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Norway & Finland exploring for gold, copper, and cobalt. The adoption of technologies such as the SCS Exploration Product aligns with its strategy to remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving mining industry.

Forward-Looking Information:

