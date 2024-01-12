Heads Of Religious Confessions In Azerbaijan Condemn US State Department's Decision

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Heads of religious confessions in Azerbaijan have condemned the
decision of the US State Department to include Azerbaijan in the
so-called "special watch list" on freedom of religion, Azernews reports.
Members of the Advisory Council of Denominational Leaders
adopted a joint statement in which they expressed their strong
protest against the destructive decision of the State Department
based on the report of the US Commission on International Religious
Freedom (USCIRF).
"We consider such an approach unambiguously subjective and
biased. The purpose of the statement is to present an objective
position, taking into account the realities of Azerbaijan. At a
time when we expect humanitarian and moral support from the
international community in the issues related to the reconstruction
of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur liberated from occupation and the
process of returning IDPs to their lands, we have to face such
biased reports based on false and slanderous statements of
revanchist Armenian circles," the statement reads.
MENAFN12012024000195011045ID1107713437
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.