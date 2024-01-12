               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Heads Of Religious Confessions In Azerbaijan Condemn US State Department's Decision


1/12/2024 8:09:09 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Heads of religious confessions in Azerbaijan have condemned the decision of the US State Department to include Azerbaijan in the so-called "special watch list" on freedom of religion, Azernews reports.

Members of the Advisory Council of Denominational Leaders adopted a joint statement in which they expressed their strong protest against the destructive decision of the State Department based on the report of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).

"We consider such an approach unambiguously subjective and biased. The purpose of the statement is to present an objective position, taking into account the realities of Azerbaijan. At a time when we expect humanitarian and moral support from the international community in the issues related to the reconstruction of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur liberated from occupation and the process of returning IDPs to their lands, we have to face such biased reports based on false and slanderous statements of revanchist Armenian circles," the statement reads.

MENAFN12012024000195011045ID1107713437

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search