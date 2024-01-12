U.S. Imposes Sanctions Over North Korea's Missile Supplies To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. State Department has imposed sanctions against three Russian entities and an individual involved in the transfer and testing of North Korean ballistic missiles for Moscow to use in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Department of State, Ukrinform saw.

"The State Department is imposing sanctions against three Russian organizations and one individual involved in the transfer and testing of ballistic missiles from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) for use by Russia against Ukraine," the statement reads.

North Korea's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia“supports Russia's war of aggression, increases the suffering of the Ukrainian people, and undermines the global nonproliferation regime,” noted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

It is noted that the United States continues to closely monitor any support that the Russian Federation provides to North Korea in exchange for these weapons, and will use all available tools to expose persons and entities involved in arms transfers between the DPRK and Russia.

"We will not hesitate to take further actions," the State Department said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Thursday the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin confirmed to Ukraine's public broadcaster that Russia is already using missiles obtained from North Korea in the war against Ukraine.

At least 47 countries strongly condemned North Korea and Russia due to their violation of numerous UN Security Council resolutions, when the Russian Federation illegally received ballistic missiles from Pyongyang and used them on peaceful cities of Ukraine.