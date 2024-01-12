Japanese General States Importance Of Supporting Ukraine For Japan's Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Chief of the Joint Staff of Japan's Self-Defense Forces, General Yoshihide Yoshida, says it is important to continue supporting Ukraine in terms of international cooperation as much as possible.

Yoshida said this during a phone call with the head of Ukraine's National Defense University, Mykhailo Koval, on January 10, Ukrinform reports with reference to Japan's Embassy in Ukraine.

"On January 10, the head of the NDUU, Colonel General Koval, called the Chief of the Joint Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces, General Yoshida. General Yoshida expressed his opinion that it is important for the Self-Defense Forces to continue supporting Ukraine in international cooperation as much as possible," the embassy noted.

