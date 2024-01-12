SBU Nabs Russia Accomplice For Giving Invaders 24 Ambulance Vehicles To Remove Children From Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine prevented the escape from Ukraine of an ex-Kherson official, who is believed to have offered Russian invasion forces a fleet of ambulance vehicles as they were deporting Ukrainian children to Russia.

This was reported by the SBU press office, Ukrinform saw.

The woman was detained as she was trying to cross out into Poland.

According to law enforcers, the suspect served as deputy chief of the Kherson Emergency and Disaster Medicine Center.

After the city was captured by Russian invaders, she became part of the new team running the facility and handed over the 24 ambulances to the Russians, thus helping the invaders in the mass deportation of Ukrainian children, who were taken by first to occupied Crimea and then to mainland Russia.

In this way, the occupation administration disguised the illegal removal of minors from the area as redeployment of an ambulance fleet.

Also, Russian command used said vehicles to evacuate wounded soldiers from the warzone to military hospitals.

On the eve of the liberation of Kherson by Ukraine's forces, the Russians moved the expropriated vehicles to the eastern bank of the Dnipro, where they were put on the inventory of the local occupation administration.

After the city was deoccupied, the suspect remained in the city, stressing her stance as“beyond politics”.

However, in late summer 2023, she moved to the city of Lviv in western Ukraine, where she applied for social benefits as an internally displaced person.

Subsequently, the suspect decided to flee abroad through the Krakivets checkpoint, where she was detained by SBU and National Police.

USB drives and documents holding evidence of her criminal activity were seized during searches of the defendant's residences in Lviv and Kherson.

The woman has been charged under Art. 111-2 Part 1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (assisting the aggressor state). The court ruled to remand the suspect in custody.

The perpetrator faces up to 12 years in prison.

Photo: SBU