Tajikistan Establishes Permanent Delegation To UNESCO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 12. Tajikistan's
President Emomali Rahmon has signed a decree on the establishment
of a permanent delegation of Tajikistan to the United Nations
Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO),
Trend reports.
According to the press service of the Tajik president, the
document also specifies that the country's government needs to
approve the structure and responsibilities of the representation,
as well as the staffing schedule.
Tajikistan became a full-fledged member of UNESCO in April 1993.
In 1994, the country established a national commission for UNESCO
affairs.
Tajikistan collaborates with UNESCO on matters related to
cultural and historical heritage, conducting research on
territories and archaeological monuments that may be of interest to
the global community.
MENAFN12012024000187011040ID1107713433
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.