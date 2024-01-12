               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tajikistan Establishes Permanent Delegation To UNESCO


1/12/2024 8:08:32 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 12. Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon has signed a decree on the establishment of a permanent delegation of Tajikistan to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Tajik president, the document also specifies that the country's government needs to approve the structure and responsibilities of the representation, as well as the staffing schedule.

Tajikistan became a full-fledged member of UNESCO in April 1993. In 1994, the country established a national commission for UNESCO affairs.

Tajikistan collaborates with UNESCO on matters related to cultural and historical heritage, conducting research on territories and archaeological monuments that may be of interest to the global community.

MENAFN12012024000187011040ID1107713433

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search