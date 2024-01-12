Ban On Rallies In Kyrgyzstan's Capital Extended

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 12. Restrictions
on holding rallies have been extended in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek until
March 31, 2024, Trend reports.
According to the press service of the Pervomaysky district
administration of Bishkek, this decision was made by the district
court. The restrictions apply to various locations, including:
- Ala-Too Square;
- Erkindik Boulevard - from Lineynaya Street to Chui Avenue;
- Near the buildings of the Presidential Administration and the
Parliament and adjacent Panfilov park
- Near the Supreme Court building;
- Near the Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan;
- Near the State Committee for National Security building;
- Near the Ministry of Internal Affairs building.
Only official events organized by government agencies are
allowed in these areas. Rallies can be held in Maxim Gorky
Park.
The Pervomaysky district court of Bishkek had previously ruled
on December 26, 2022, to prohibit rallies in the city center,
designating a specific location for peaceful assemblies – the
square near the monument to Gorky. This prohibition has been
subsequently extended multiple times.
