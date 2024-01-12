               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Tajikistan's Somon Air Launches New Flights To UAE, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 12. Somon Air Tajik airline is going to launch new direct international regular flights from Tajikistan's Khujand to Dubai in the UAE, Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, and Istanbul in Türkiye, Trend reports.

The company informed Tajik reporters that, starting February 4, Somon Air is set to launch direct flights from Khujand to Dubai. The flights will operate every Sunday. Departure time from Khujand is at 20:10 local time. In the opposite direction: 00:10 (on Monday night).

Commencing on February 6, Khujand-Jeddah flights will run every Tuesday. Departure time from Khujand is 21:15, and from Jeddah it is 02:30 (Wednesday night).

Additionally, the inaugural flight from Khujand to Istanbul is scheduled for March 7, with flights every Thursday. Departure from Khujand is at 10:00, in the opposite direction, at 15:15.

Additionally, starting January 22, Somon Air will commence flights from Dushanbe to Almaty, Kazakhstan, three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Furthermore, from January 24, Somon Air is expanding its flights from Dushanbe to Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Consequently, flights to Tashkent will now operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

All flights will be operated using Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737-900 aircraft. Presently, Somon Air successfully connects Tajikistan to Germany, the UAE, Türkiye, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

