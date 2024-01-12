Tajikistan's Somon Air Launches New Flights To UAE, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 12. Somon Air
Tajik airline is going to launch new direct international regular
flights from Tajikistan's Khujand to Dubai in the UAE, Jeddah in
Saudi Arabia, and Istanbul in Türkiye, Trend reports.
The company informed Tajik reporters that, starting February 4,
Somon Air is set to launch direct flights from Khujand to Dubai.
The flights will operate every Sunday. Departure time from Khujand
is at 20:10 local time. In the opposite direction: 00:10 (on Monday
night).
Commencing on February 6, Khujand-Jeddah flights will run every
Tuesday. Departure time from Khujand is 21:15, and from Jeddah it
is 02:30 (Wednesday night).
Additionally, the inaugural flight from Khujand to Istanbul is
scheduled for March 7, with flights every Thursday. Departure from
Khujand is at 10:00, in the opposite direction, at 15:15.
Additionally, starting January 22, Somon Air will commence
flights from Dushanbe to Almaty, Kazakhstan, three times a week on
Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.
Furthermore, from January 24, Somon Air is expanding its flights
from Dushanbe to Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Consequently, flights to
Tashkent will now operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
All flights will be operated using Boeing 737-800 and Boeing
737-900 aircraft. Presently, Somon Air successfully connects
Tajikistan to Germany, the UAE, Türkiye, China, India, Saudi
Arabia, Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
MENAFN12012024000187011040ID1107713431
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.