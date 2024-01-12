The National Coalition Of Integrity Committee Meets Today 12Th January 2024

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Today marked a significant milestone as key independent state institutions, including the Ombudsman, the Constitutional Appointment Authority, the Anti-Corruption Commission, the Electoral Commission, the Information Commission, the Media Commission, and the Human Rights Commission, convened for their inaugural meeting of the year. This gathering is a direct outcome of the government's decision to establish a coalition of integrity, as outlined in the Open Government Partnership Action Plan for the years 2024-2026, a resolution made during the Cabinet of Ministers meeting last December.

Guided by the Co-Chair of the Open Government Partnership Committee, Mr. Chrystold Chetty, and facilitated by Mr. George Robert, the Legal Director of the Seychelles Human Rights Commission, the participants delved into the intricacies of the approved action plan. Specific emphasis was placed on actions falling under the Transparency and Anti-Corruption pillar. The meeting served as a platform to deliberate on various operational strategies, fostering a collective agreement on the path forward for the development of a National Integrity Coalition platform.

Looking ahead, the group has set a rendezvous in early March 2024 to formally launch this collaborative initiative, marking a pivotal step towards enhancing integrity and transparency in our governance framework.

